In Kanye West’s latest single he raps about wanting to smash on wife Kim Kardashian’s sisters. We’ve got her mom Kris Jenner’s reaction to Yeezy’s wild new song.

Kanye West‘s epic appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week apparently wasn’t enough to satisfy his urge for people to keep talking about him. On Aug. 11 he released the song “XTCY” where not only did he rap about the club drug, he also rhymed about how much he fantasized about having sex with wife Kim Kardashian‘s four hot sisters. TMZ caught up with the ladies’ mom Kris Jenner, 62, on Aug. 15 and got her take on her son in law’s creepy desires. As usual, Kris totally played things like a pro to make sure no one in her family came off looking bad.

“Kris, what did you think when you heard Kanye’s new song about having fantasies about his sisters in law? What was going through your mind Kris? Was that just more of that crazy Kanye talk?” A TMZ cameraman asked as the Kar-Jenner matriarch was leaving Nate and Al’s Deli in Beverly Hills with her mom MJ. A black tracksuit clad Kris smiled and responded “I love Kanye” while helping her ma into an awaiting car.

That cameraman was persistent! He kept pressing on hard to get a better response out of Kris, but she is so damn media savvy that there was no way she was giving up a good soundbite. “Do you believe him? Do you actually think he’s thinking about them?” the shutterbug asked Kris. She just smiled and said “Hi Harvey,” referring to TMZ founder and chief Harvey Levin, who she is close friends with. The photog started to ask another angle to the question but Kris closed the door and the shutterbug ended up trailing off in laughter at how masterfully Kris has played him. She’s such a boss!

In “XTCY,” Kanye rapped “You got sick thoughts? I got more of ’em/You got a sister-in-law you’d smash? I got four of ’em/

Damn, those is your sisters/You did somethin’ unholy to them pictures/Damn, you need to be locked up/Nah, we need a bigger hot tub.” Yeah, that’s a great big EWWWW to his wanting to hook up with Kardashians Kourtney, 39, Khloe, 34, and Jenner sisters Kendall, 22, and Kylie, 21.