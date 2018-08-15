Khloe Kardashian’s Fresh-Face, No Makeup Look Proves She’s Gorgeous 100% Of The Time

Who needs makeup? Khloe Kardashian proved she doesn’t – especially when she’s working out – in a new teaser for ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians.’

Khloe Kardashian, 34, always looks stunning, but these days it’s rare that we see her without makeup. In a new teaser for the Aug. 19 episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians we get to see the reality TV star barefaced and proud as she works up a sweat in her Calabasas home gym. As you can see in the clip below, there isn’t a fake eyelash in sight and her hair is a mess. Doesn’t matter. She still looks gorgeous! In the teaser (which was filmed while Khloe was pregnant), Kris Jenner, 62, rolls up into Khloe’s gym in full makeup sporting a black tracksuit. And the momager’s on a mission to get her daughter to stop working out!

Kris is so determined that she steps on Khloe’s Stairmaster – while the expectant mom is working out – and tries to get her to stop. But the blonde star resists, later calling Kris a “psychopath.” In a confessional Kris goes on explain why she’s so desperate to get her daughter to stop working out. She tells the camera, “Even though Khloe’s expecting, she works out like a professional athlete… I don’t want Khloe to go into early labor because she’s working out and exerting herself so much. She might hurt herself.”

As fans of the Kar-Jenners know, Khloe became a fitness junkie shortly after her her December 2013 split from ex-husband Lamar Odom, 38. Her revenge body has been on point ever since, and it didn’t take her long to bounce back after having her 4-month-old daughter True in April. In fact, on Aug. 14 she announced on her app that she lost 33lbs and attributed her weight loss to a “combination of breastfeeding and being very active during and after” her pregnancy.

Clearly all that working out is still paying off because on Aug. 15 the new mom shared photos from her Puerto Vallarta, Mexico vacation with her baby daddy beau Tristan Thompson, 27. Khloe was rocking a tiny black bra that showcased her outstanding post baby body including her flat abs and mama glow, proving that, with or without makeup, Khloe always looks super hot.