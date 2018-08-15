Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Post-Baby Abs In Black Bra Top On Vacay — See Sexy Pics

How does she do it? It’s hard to believe Khloe’s a new mom when she’s got such a toned tummy. She showed her abs off in Mexico and all we can say is, WOW!

Khloe Kardashian may have turned 34 almost two whole months ago, but that didn’t stop her from having a belated celebration while on a Mexican vacation with Tristan Thompson, 27. Just like having a baby four months ago didn’t stop the new mom from wearing a teeny tiny bra top at her party. That’s right — her abs were out to play, and we can’t believe how tight her tummy looks! She’s clearly been going hard in the gym. Not just anybody can sport a spaghetti-strap crop with high-rise leggings like that, newborn baby or not, but Khloe’s post-baby bod is on point. She looked incredible as she rang in her 34th, rocking a red lip and blond waves loose around her face. Gorgeous!

While her little one, True Thompson, was MIA from the birthday bash, Tristan was there, as well as Joe Francis, 45, who hosted the event. “You spoiled us as usual!” Khloe told the Girls Gone Wild creator in an Instagram post. “We are so grateful for everything! Thank you for my belated but perfect birthday dinner! Everyone at your home is pure GOLD! We didn’t want to leave.” She proceeded to post pics of a long, candlelit table and a fire ceremony in the sand, plus not one — but TWO — cakes. The first was a three-tier birthday cake drizzled in gold, and as if that wasn’t drool-worthy enough, the second was covered in chocolate and fruit and read, “Congratulations on baby True.”

And all of that is just a glimpse of the fun Khloe and Tristan have been having in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. They haven’t been able to keep their hands off of each other, sharing steamy kisses both in and out of the pool.

While their relationship has been rocky, the couple have been looking really in love lately. We’re so happy for them and hope their romantic getaway ends as great as it began.