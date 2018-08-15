Kanye West Asking Cardi B To Give Kim Kardashian Voice Lessons So She Can Sing At His Concerts?

Well, this is a new one. Kanye West is reportedly leaning on Cardi B to get Kim Kardashian concert-ready, so they can become music’s new power couple… LOL.

Kanye West, 41, wants Kim Kardashian, 37, to sing at his concerts? Ye’s enlisted the help of rapper Cardi B, 25, to train Kim with voice lessons? Kim and Kanye want to show up Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 48? — These are all part of a bizarre (to say the least) new report by Star, and even the magazine’s source thinks so.

“Kanye arranged for Kim to take vocal lessons from Cardi B, which is interesting because Cardi isn’t really a singer…” a source tells the mag, adding that Kanye is prepping Kim for his next big concert, with a deeper plan in mind. “Kanye can’t stand that JAY-Z and Beyonce’s tour is doing so well,” the insider says. LOL. “He wants to show them up and figures Kim could be his secret weapon.”

And, Kim — who pretty much knows her 2011 “Jam” (Turn Me Up), her only song ever — is “thrilled” her husband want her to be part of his “‘art.'” Although Kim has said before that she knows she can’t dance and it’s something she doesn’t enjoy. So, how could this even be possible? — Well, apparently the chance to outdo the hip hop couple is the motivation, as “Kim can’t wait to steal JAY and Bey’s thunder.”

This is wild, right? Well, if you had that thought, you’re not alone. The source for the mag even knows it’s out-of-this-world insane. “It’s so desparate, but what else would you expect from Kim and Kanye,” the insider tells the mag.