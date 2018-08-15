Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Hope To ‘Get Married Really Soon’: Date & Wedding Party Details Revealed

New details on the wedding of the season have been revealed. Find out when Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin plan on getting married!

We previously reported that Hailey Baldwin, 21, wasn’t a “bridezilla.” But that doesn’t mean her wedding with Justin Bieber, 24, isn’t being planned ASAP. And now we know how soon — ideally, this fall, according to a new report! “The venue they had their heart set on wasn’t available for this fall so they’re waiting for other options,” an insider told Us Weekly. And we’re sure something will open up immediately, given that it’s Justin and Hailey. They’re not letting anything postpone their big day, because the insider added, “They didn’t put pause on anything. They just want to make sure their day is perfect and exactly what they want.”

We were expecting a springtime wedding! Hailey might’ve changed her fiance’s mind. Whatever date they agree on, both want something “really soon,” another source told the news outlet. The source added, “Hailey actually is running the show and has a lot of control in their relationship.” As we’ve previously told you, Justin was originally looking at his birthday month — March — for a wedding date. “Justin would love to do it around his birthday,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Aug. 13. “He told Hailey that he was born to marry her, and what better way to prove that than by marrying her right around his actual birthday?”

Moving on from when to who, we already know that Hailey’s sister Alaia Baldwin and cousin Ireland Baldwin will be in the wedding party, as Hailey’s aunt Kim Bassinger told Us Weekly on July 17. Hailey and Justin will continue to tease us for the rest of the wedding details. That’s because Hailey, despite being in “control,” might end up going alone with one of Justin’s spontaneous plans! “She would be happy getting married next week, alone on the beach with just their parents and best friends if that is what he feels would be most romantic,” a source spilled EXCLUSIVELY to us on July 30. “She just wants to be Mrs, Bieber, however and wherever he wants is fine with her. She doesn’t need some huge crazy wedding. But if Justin changes his mind and wants wait until next year and plan something huge with everyone he knows, Hailey is fine with that too. She loves Justin and just wants to make him happy.”

