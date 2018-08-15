Iggy Azalea & Tyga: Is She Ignoring Him After Nicki Minaj Diss?

Is Iggy Azalea pulling back from rumored boyfriend Tyga after Nicki Minaj outed him for getting a hair transplant? — Here’s how she reacted to the news!

Although Tyga, 28, played it cool after Nicki Minaj, 35, tweeted to the world that he underwent a hair transplant, it had to of stung just a bit, don’t you think? — Iggy Azalea does! While she commends T-Raww for laughing it off like a champ, she feels horrible that he was outed for something so personal like that, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She doesn’t think it’s funny at all,” the source says. “Iggy understands why Tyga decided to laugh it off, and that it was his way of taking his power back. But Iggy feels like Tyga should have called Nicki out for being a bully, and it kind of upsets her that he didn’t.”

“Iggy feels like Nicki owes Tyga an apology,” the insider says, adding that the “Kreme” rapper wants to tell tell Tyga this, but she’s going to refrain. “As much as she’d love to tell him that, she’s going to hold her tongue and keep out of it. Her first instinct yesterday when this all went down was to reach out to Tyga to comfort him, but she held back because she was worried that might just embarrass him more.

As for what she will do? — “Iggy’s decided that the kindest thing she can do for Tyga right now is to let this all blow over and pretend it never happened. Of course, if he brings it up to her she won’t hold back, but for now she’s keeping her opinions to herself on this one.”

If you didn’t hear about all of this buzz, it all started when Nicki was making her media rounds to promote her new album Queen, on August 15. After she tore apart her ex, Safaree Samuels, 37, during a radio interview, she took the feud to Twitter, where she outed him for getting a hairline transplant. Nicki claimed Safaree used the same doctor as Tyga, therefore outing T-Raww, seemingly without warning. “Tyga shit ain’t fall back out!!!! Y’all went to the same doctor!!! Yours fell out cuz GOD DONT LIKE UGLY!!!!!!” Nicki wrote.

Instead of denying it or fighting back, Tyga took it in stride and fessed up. He even used the opportunity to plug his doctor! With a screenshot uploaded to his Twitter account, Tyga admitted Ziering Medical was where he got his new hairline. “The 🔌. Tellem Tyga sent u,” the “Taste” rapper tweeted.

As for where Iggy comes in? — The rapper and Tyga have been rumored to be dating ever since they were spotted getting cozy at Coachella back in April 2018. The pair recently fueled romance rumors when they were photographed yachting together in Miami in early August.

However, Iggy later went on record to say that she and NFL star DeAndre Hopkins, 26, were in a relationship. And, when we say later, it was three days after she was spotted yachting with Tyga. While the world thought Iggy was taken, she tweeted just one day later that she is single. So, she continues to keep us guessing!