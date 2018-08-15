Is Hailey Baldwin Quitting Modeling Now That She’s Engaged To Justin Bieber?

Is Hailey Baldwin considering quitting her thriving modeling career, now that she has a ring on her finger?

Hailey Baldwin‘s modeling career has taken off in the last few years, and this year she was announced as the Global Brand Ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger and a style creator for adidas. But, now that she’s engaged to international pop superstar Justin Bieber, does that mean she’ll put her career on hold? A friend close to Hailz says hell no! “Hailey wants her own independence, she has no plans to stop modeling now that she’s engaged to Justin and he doesn’t want her to,” the insider told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “He fully supports her career, he’s extremely proud of her.” Aw! Nothing like a supportive hubby-to-be.

The source added that JB can’t wait to see his girl work it down the runway! “Hailey is more in demand than ever for the upcoming Fashion Weeks, she’s a hot commodity right now and all the designers want her to walk in their shows,” they continued. “Justin knows how much she loves modeling and how prestigious it is to walk in these big shows for Fashion Week, he’ll give her all the support she needs.” While Hailey has been taking some time off this summer to vacation with her fiancé and travel, she’s reportedly excited to get back on the catwalk. “She’s been taking lots of time to enjoy the summer but once fall hits she’ll be busier than ever,” the insider said.

Of course, in between her busy time shooting editorials and walking down the runway, Hailey will be planning a wedding! As she and Justin prepare to get married, HL heard exclusively that the two want pre-marital counseling to make sure they’re prepared for forever together. “Justin and Hailey take marriage very seriously, and intend to do it only once in their lives, so they have no intention of rushing into it,” the insider said. “They both want to attend pre-marriage counseling to make sure they are prepared for all emotional difficulties, and to learn the right relationship skills to see them through any tough times they may encounter in the future as a married couple.” That’s just adorable!