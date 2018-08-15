Dream Kardashian, 1: Who Does Rob & Blac Chyna’s Little One Look Like? — See New Pic

This proud papa has been posting tons of new pics of his baby girl lately — and she looks SO similar to a certain someone. Can you guess which parent Dream takes after?

What a doll! We knew that Rob Kardashian, 31, and Blac Chyna, 30, had a little cutie on their hands, but every time we see a photo of Dream Kardashian, 1, we fall more and more in love with their baby girl. So thank goodness Rob has been on a Twitter-posting spree lately! We can’t even fault him for missing his younger sister’s 21st birthday bash last week because it’s clear he’s been squeezing in tons of daddy/daughter time — and who could fault the first-time father for that? The latest photo, which he captioned simply with two angel emojis, shows Dream with a big ol’ grin on her face. Even the fact that she’s holding her hand up to her mouth can’t hide it! Her sweet face is framed by her gorgeous natural curls and she’s got a black tank top on. Tell us she doesn’t look just like her momma here, we dare you! The older she gets, the more uncanny the similarities become.

Whether she’s photographed on swings or in a stroller, it seems like Dream always has a smile on her face. She’s like the happiest little girl in the world! Rob must be a great dad. He’s been co-parenting his baby girl with his ex, and we’re so relieved that all seems to be going well on that front after their intense custody battle. The new dad even seems to be doing better health-wise since welcoming Dream to the world, losing a lot of weight. A source close to the Kardashian brother told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “Getting fit and healthy and getting his issues under control is all for Dream. Rob wants her to be proud of him and he wants to live a long and healthy life for her. Sure he wants to look hot again with his shirt off, but his number one body goal is just to be able to be healthy for his baby girl.”

Sounds like staying away from the cameras and hanging out with Dream has been a win/win for Rob! That being said, Kris Jenner did tease that her son would show up more in season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

We hope that means Dream’s smiling self will be making appearances as well! There’s nothing like her happy little face to brighten up any day. A Twitter pic is one thing, but a few minutes on the reality show? Even better!