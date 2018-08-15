Demi Lovato: Was She Romancing Alleged Drug Dealer Who Was Arrested For Drugs, Gun Possession?

Could Demi Lovato have had a closer relationship with her alleged drug dealer than anyone thought? — A shocking new report reveals his dark past and an alleged deeper connection between the two.

Brandon Johnson is the man suspected of providing Demi Lovato, 25, with the drugs, in which she allegedly overdosed on, as reported by TMZ. But, could there have been more to the story? — A source connected to Johnson claims he has been telling friends that he and Demi have had a “romantic relationship.” However, his name has not been publicly associated with the singer as far as we know, until now. Johnson is reportedly the same man Demi texted to come over to her Hollywood Hills home at 4 AM on July 24. — The same night she allegedly overdosed on Oxycodone, possibly laced with fentanyl.

TMZ previously reported that Demi texted her alleged drug dealer on the night of July 24, to which he came to her home and the two of them allegedly freebased Oxycodone on tin foil. However, this current report claims Demi texted Johnson after allegedly freebasing Oxycodone on tin foil. The timeline of details appears to be unclear, as described in the two reports. Nonetheless, the consistent claim that Johnson had been Demi’s drug dealer since April remains the same. But, the site is now alleging that Johnson denies “dealing” the singer drugs; Although they’ve also reported that he’s had a history of purchasing dirty drugs from Mexico.

As for Johnson’s history? — He was arrested back in March with a stash of guns, drugs and cash, law enforcement tells TMZ. When police reportedly got a hold of Johnson in North Hollywood, he allegedly had narcotics, a fully loaded semi-automatic handgun and $10k in his pocket. — That’s when police allegedly searched Johnson’s home, where they say (according to the site), more guns, drugs and ammo were all discovered. Johnson was also arrested in June and charged with DUI and possession of cocaine. The D.A. has not yet charged Johnson for the March arrest. The outcomes of his other run-ins with the law remain unknown.

As previously reported, Demi was allegedly found unconscious inside her Hollywood Hills home after a night of heavy partying with friends, following a birthday celebration at Saddle Ranch on the Sunset Strip, July 24. Demi reportedly received Narcan, a lifesaving drug which counteracts opioids, after paramedics arrived.

Following a two-week stint in an LA hospital, Demi reportedly flew to Chicago, where she is currently undergoing treatment with a specialist who encourages sobriety, mental health and wellness. The singer will reportedly undergo intense treatment for several months.

Demi, who was on tour at the time of her alleged overdose, has since cancelled the remainder of her Tell Me You Love Me Tour.