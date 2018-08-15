Carole Radziwill Throws More Shade At Bethenny Frankel In ‘RHONY’ Farewell Message

Before the Season 10 finale of ‘RHONY’ aired, Carole Radziwill bid farewell to the series on Instagram. And she didn’t miss one last chance to shade Bethenny Frankel!

Carole Radziwill, 54, might be done with her digital cleanse. She deleted a few tweets indirectly aimed at Bethenny Frankel, 47, this past week, and even sent out her love via Instagram Story on Aug. 14. But Carole’s back to taking social media shots! On Aug. 15, the former journalist posted a farewell message on Instagram after telling Bravo’s The Daily Dish on July 25 that she’ll be leaving The Real Housewives of New York City before Season 11. She posted a RHONY group shot to accompany the message, but it was curiously missing Bethenny and her bestie, Sonja Morgan, 54. “I can barely believe I lasted six seasons I was sure you’d all tire of me after one — and some of you did. 😜,” Carole wrote. Hmm — could she be referring to Bethenny, her ex-friend as of this season? She continues, “I was happy to have participated in this cultural happening called Reality TV. Real Housewives was, by far, one of the strangest, funniest, craziest, and most unusual experiences I’ve ever had.”

Carole may be getting teary-eyed over RHONY-induced nostalgia. But don’t forget that she was last seen screaming at Bethenny in this preview clip for the Season 10 reunion, which airs on Aug. 22! Carole screamed that Bethenny was a “liar,” which later prompts the Skinnygirl CEO to call Carole a “b*tch” to her face. “This is like Game of Thrones. I’m like the mother of dragons fighting multiple blondes,” Bethenny said in the dressing room. This comment is especially hilarious because — what a coincidence! — the RHONY ladies in Carole’s Aug. 15 Instagram post are Ramona Singer, 61, Dorinda Medley, 53, and Tinsley Mortimer, 43. All four blondes!

On Aug. 10, the day Bethenny’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields, 51, died of an alleged overdose, Carole attacked Bethenny more straightforwardly. A fan tweeted that Bethenny “needs like 12 prozac and a year long nap” because Bethenny’s like a child “who is well past their bedtime,” and Carole replied, “that PSA ‘It’s 10pm, do you know where your children are?…Not Sleeping.” We wonder what happened during Season 10 that put these former friends at such odds!

“I’m just glad I don’t ever again have to explain what I meant when I said I had ‘5 good summers left,'” Carole continued in her Instagram caption. This is a wink at a conversation she actually had with Bethenny this season during the Aug. 8 airing of Episode 17. In that conversation, Carole was talking about the age gap between her and ex-boyfriend Adam Kenworthy, 33. But in her Instagram post, she retracted that statement. She has many more summers until she starts officially getting old! “I was being witty, sarcastic, cheeky!! I actually have 7 more left. Happy summer 2018. ❤️”