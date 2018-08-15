Cardi B Already Wants A Baby Boy After Giving Birth To Kulture — Is Offset Ready For Baby No. 2?

Cardi B is loving motherhood so much since giving birth to her daughter, Kulture, that she is already thinking about trying for a baby boy with Offset. Does he want another child soon too?

Cardi B, 25, is ready to have another baby and she wants it to be a boy! The rapper has been loving her new baby girl Kulture and it’s giving her the itch to try for another one with Offset, 26, again soon. How does her baby daddy feel about her desire? He’s totally in! “Offset always thought Cardi would be a great mom, but he’s shocked at how amazing she actually is,” a source close to Offset told HollywoodLife. “She’s totally devoted to their daughter, and she is completely in tune with the baby’s needs. Cardi has already started talking about how she wants another baby soon and she would really love to have a little boy too. Offset is happy to go along with what ever she wants. He is a big believer in the saying ‘happy wife, happy life’ and basically, anything Cardi wants Cardi gets.”

Another baby from Cardi and Offset would definitely be adorable to see so when are they planning to welcome another little one into the world? “Realistically they’ll probably start trying for another baby next year,” the source explained. “Offset is hoping Cardi will be happy to stop at two—but, if she wants to keep going then so be it, he’s leaving all those decisions up to her.”

Cardi’s a lucky gal to have such a supportive husband! The lovebirds seem to be adjusting well to not only parenthood but to marriage too! They surprised everyone when they announced that they secretly got married in Sept. 2017. They’ve been inseparable ever since and haven’t been letting the haters get to them which is the way every great couple should be!