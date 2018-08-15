Cardi B Sings Her Own Mommy Version Of Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ To Baby Kulture

Cardi B channeled Drake to share a sweet musical moment with her baby girl Kulture on her Instagram page after an alleged child services drama. Check out the adorable video!

Cardi B, 25, has given fans an up close and personal look into her life as a new mom to her 5-week-old Kulture. On Aug. 15 she posted an Instagram video showing her leaning over her baby’s crib doing a sweet momma cover of Drake’s “In My Feelings.” In the video Cardi shakes her booty while singing, “Kulture, do you love me? I’m your mommy, and I birthed ya and I need ya,” and then closes it out with some lovely baby talk. Fans gushed over the video with one writing, “This is the cutest thing ever!!!” Another wrote, “All that loving, she’s a lucky baby girl baby bardi.”

Cardi’s magical mommy moment comes two days after her Aug. 13 online spat with a Nicki Minaj fan, which led to a follower claiming to have called Child Protective Services on the New York rapper. When the beef started to escalate, Cardi B allegedly wrote (according to a screen shot), “F**k a @ I’m dropping my adress [sic] is I’m in Atlanta in Mean studios wassup? PULL UP you claiming I’m p***y? I’m giving you a LOCATION any of ya in ATL? Cause im [sic] here and i drop my baby so i can fight RIGHT NOW !!!!”

It isn’t clear whether or not a formal complaint was filed against Cardi but, either way, it left the “Bodak Yellow” rapper wounded. Cardi was crushed and even brought to tears over the whole ordeal, a friend told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The pal said that, “Cardi has not been contacted by Child Protective Services, and she is not expecting to hear from them either. But this has still shaken her to her core. Just the idea of the authorities coming to do a check on her is scary.” Since the Instagram dust up, Cardi has split her time between mommy duties and recording in the studio, concentrating on that rather than online fights.