Brad Pitt Refuses To Play ‘Doormat’ To Angelina Jolie: He’s Ready To Fight For Joint Custody

Nearly two years after their nasty split, Brad Pitt still has to fight for time with his six kids with ex Angelina Jolie. A new report says he’s done being a doormat and wants joint custody.

It’s one month away from being two full years since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split. And all of this time later she still has primary custody of their six kids while the 54-year-old actor has limited visitation time and when he does, it’s still with a court-ordered supervisor. Brad’s done being a part time dad and wants joint custody of his beloved kids. He finally got a taste of what his pre-split happy family life was like by having the bulk of his brood over at his Los Feliz, CA home for a bonding session in July according to a new report.

Brad had his five youngest kids at his home from July 21-29 on a court-mandated visit according to Us Weekly. Angelina has been doing everything she can to keep their children away from their father, but a judge on June 13 ruled that it was damaging their well-being. He ruled that “not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them.” In addition, the judge determined that it is “critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship” with their dad. While eldest son Maddox is 17 is exempt from the ruling, Brad had a week “filled with a lot of laughter” with Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne according to Us.

“Brad loved having them at home for a week. He looks forward to a time when their visits will me much more substantial time wise” a source tells the publication. They add that the review of the temporary custody agreement that’s been in place since the split is coming up for review on Aug. 21 and that Angie “sees the writing on the wall: Joint custody is a done deal and there’s nothing she can do to stop it.”

The insider adds that Brad is done being a doormat ever since he sought the court’s intervention to get more time with his kids. “He was done being Mr. Nice Guy and rolled the dice. The judge could have sided with Angie but that didn’t happen. The judge made thoughtful and informed decision that the children were in no danger when they were with Brad.”

Brad acknowledged in a May 2017 GQ interview that he was drinking too much towards the end of his marriage to Angie, and after the split became sober and sought therapy. He’s also passed regular court ordered drug tests with flying colors. “At no point has Angie appeared to even meet Brad halfway, which is incredibly disappointing. Brad is done playing doormat to Angie, hoping that would tamp down her anger. From now on he’s going to trust his lawyers and inner circle of friends to continue to be there for him — and get him joint custody of the kids,” adds the source.