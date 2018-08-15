Bethenny Frankel Mocks Carole Radziwill Ruthlessly In First Preview Of ‘RHONY’ Reunion Show

You’ve never seen a ‘Housewives’ reunion like this! It’s Bethenny vs. Carole (and everyone else) at the ‘RHONY’ reunion, and their fight’s so bad that even Andy Cohen gets involved. Watch the shocking preview!

Oh, it's going down on the Real Housewives of New York reunion show! The tensions are running so high during the Bravo special that even Andy Cohen, who's usually the level-headed moderator between the feuding co-stars, flips his lid. That's because everyone has a bone to pick with Bethenny Frankel, who's been throwing shade at them for an entire season!

“Let the pain begin!” Dorinda Medley says as the ladies of RHONY sit down to start their screamfest. The preview for the reunion special, which airs on August 22, is only about a minute long, but if the whole show is like what we see in the brief clip, it’s going to be one hell of a night. Holy moly. Bethenny spent an entire season feuding with her co-stars about everything under the sun, and it’s clear that the other women aren’t happy to see her when she walks on set. The only person who greets her warmly is Andy.

Bethenny and Carole Radziwill, who recently announced she was leaving the show, used to be close friends. But something happened during season 10, and now they’re bitter enemies. They aren’t holding back during the reunion. At one point, Carole yells that Bethenny is a “f**king liar!” Bethenny gets up from the couch into Carole’s face and repeats what she said in a mocking tone, her arms flailing.

“This is like Game of Thrones. I’m like the mother of dragons fighting multiple blondes,” Bethenny says during a backstage talking head away from the ladies. “You know, make the first one count.” She’s right. At one point, the entire group of women scream over each other, all insulting Bethenny when she’s trying to answer a question. It’s all so volatile that even Andy starts screaming! “I want to hear her f**king answer!” he yells, which definitely shuts them all up.

Choice insult from the preview? Ramona Singer telling Bethenny, “Don’t say a f**king thing with your fake tits!” That may go on our list of top insults of all time, honestly. The three-part Real Housewives of New York City season 10 begins Aug 22 at 8:00pm ET on Bravo.