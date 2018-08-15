Are Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Dating Again After Shocking Breakup? New Report Claims They’ve Reunited

Is it 2015 all over again, or are Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill seriously back together? — A shocking new report claims the exes have reunited thanks to THIS high profile rapper…

Nicki Minaj, 35, and Meek Mill, 31, together again? Could it be? — “Yes they are seeing each other,” a “close friend” of Nicki’s tells MediaTakeOut on August 15, explaining, “Their breakup was hard and at times ugly. But hey always loved each other.” In fact, the pal goes on to claim a prominent rapper is apparently responsible for reuniting the tumultuous exes. “[JAY-Z] has been telling Meek about how important it is to have a strong and successful woman by your side. I think that got to Meek,” the source reveals.

As for the pace of their alleged reconciliation? — “They’re taking it slowly,” the insider says, noting once again, that the rappers “are definitely seeing each other.” And, we may get to see it for ourselves very soon… as the site alleges Nicki and Meek may show up to the MTV Video Music Awards next week, together! The annual show takes place from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, August 20 at 9:00 PM EDT/PDT, airing live on MTV.

While Meek and Nicki have yet to address or confirm the dating report, the Queen rapper was conveniently asked about a reconciliation during a recent interview. “Any room for you and Meek to get back together?” Funkmaster Flex asked Nicki during a radio interview with Hot 97 on August 15. Nicki managed to avoid a “yes” or “no” answer, and admitted that they’re cool these days, which was a shock in itself. “He’s really tried to be the bigger person and he’s come out and said ‘I know I didn’t really do right’ and ‘you stood by me’ and ‘you were good to me’,” Nicki explained.

We’ll have to wait and see if the two show up to the MTV VMAs together. Although, we do know Nicki will be somewhere close by. She will deliver a “special remote performance” from an undisclosed location in NYC that will be simulcast during the event. Nicki’s also up for Best Hip Hop for hit “Chun-Li”.

Nicki and Meek dated for two years from 2015-2017. She confirmed the split on Twitter in January 2017 writing, “To confirm, yes I am single. I’m focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon.”