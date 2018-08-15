See Pics
Hollywood Life

Angelina Jolie Shops With Shiloh, 12, & Knox, 10, And He’s The Spitting Image Of Brad– New Pics

Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-Pitt
Terma / SL / 4CRNS / BACKGRID
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie was spotted doing some some shopping with Shiloh and Knox Jolie-Pitt at a few stores in Los Feliz. Knox seemed happy with a Nerf gun that he was spotted carrying out while Shiloh held on to bags filled with pet supplies. Angelina was recently ordered to return to the U.S. by judge in her divorce case. The actress and her ex Brad have been making headlines again with their divorce as they continue to work out an agreement relating to custody and child support of their six children.Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-PittBACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie was spotted doing some some shopping with Shiloh and Knox Jolie-Pitt at a few stores in Los Feliz. Knox seemed happy with a Nerf gun that he was spotted carrying out while Shiloh held on to bags filled with pet supplies. Angelina was recently ordered to return to the U.S. by judge in her divorce case. The actress and her ex Brad have been making headlines again with their divorce as they continue to work out an agreement relating to custody and child support of their six children.Pictured: Shiloh Jolie-PittBACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* West Hollywood, CA - *Web Must Call for Pricing* Actress Angelina Jolie was spotted doing some shopping with her kids at Whole Foods Market during a family day out in West Hollywood. Angelina and Brad Pitt’s divorce has been making headlines again this past week as the couple once again appear to be battling over child support and visitation of their six children. Jolie’s lawyer filed papers last week stating Pitt “has not paid meaningful child support since separation.’’ Pitt’s legal team wasted no time in responding calling Jolie’s filing “a thinly veiled effort to manipulate media coverage.’’ Despite the nasty turn in their divorce proceedings recently, Jolie was all smiles and appeared carefree as she stepped out with 10 year old twins, Knox & Vivienne, 13 year old Zahara and a new young bodyguard. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 13 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 64 Photos.

Angelina Jolie was seen casually out and about in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles on Aug. 15 with daughter Shiloh, 12, and son Knox, 10, right in the midst of her custody battle with Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie, 43, was enjoying some quality time with daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 12, and son, Knox Jolie-Pitt, 10, while shopping in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles on Aug. 15 and she didn’t seem to be bothered by her current custody battle with ex Brad Pitt, 54. The mom-of-six was dressed in stylish black pants with a long matching black coat for the outing while Shiloh opted for a white t-shirt and tan shorts. Knox looked like Brad’s mini -me as he wore a long sleeve gray shirt with camo pants. During the the trip, Shiloh was carrying a few plastic bags that looked to be from a pet store and Knox carried a Nerf ball gun with foam balls to go along with it.

We’re not sure where Angelina and Brad’s other four children, Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, and 10-year-old Vivienne, were at the time of their trip but things have definitely been less than perfect for the family recently. Angelina put in a new court filing last week that claims Brad hasn’t been paying his owed child support but Brad followed suit by disputing the claim and explaining in his own filing that he gave Angelina money for a house purchase and bills. According to Angelina’s lawyer, the money was a loan and a loan is not child support.

Since the new claims, there’s been reports that Brad fears that Angelina will move out of the country to London with the kids, giving him less opportunities to see them on a regular basis. We’re not sure where things will end up since what happens with the parents depends on a court ruling but we’re hoping things can get solved in a way that’s in the best interest for their children.

Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-Pitt
Terma / SL / 4CRNS / BACKGRID
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
Terma / SL / 4CRNS / BACKGRID

Although Angelina has been seen out in public with the kids on more than one occasion recently, it’s been a while since we’ve seen Brad with them. There seemed to be a custody agreement for the actor to see them on a regular basis in the past but things most likely have changed since the new court filings. It will be interesting to see where things go from here!