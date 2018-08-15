Angelina Jolie Shops With Shiloh, 12, & Knox, 10, And He’s The Spitting Image Of Brad– New Pics

Angelina Jolie was seen casually out and about in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles on Aug. 15 with daughter Shiloh, 12, and son Knox, 10, right in the midst of her custody battle with Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie, 43, was enjoying some quality time with daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 12, and son, Knox Jolie-Pitt, 10, while shopping in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles on Aug. 15 and she didn’t seem to be bothered by her current custody battle with ex Brad Pitt, 54. The mom-of-six was dressed in stylish black pants with a long matching black coat for the outing while Shiloh opted for a white t-shirt and tan shorts. Knox looked like Brad’s mini -me as he wore a long sleeve gray shirt with camo pants. During the the trip, Shiloh was carrying a few plastic bags that looked to be from a pet store and Knox carried a Nerf ball gun with foam balls to go along with it.

We’re not sure where Angelina and Brad’s other four children, Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, and 10-year-old Vivienne, were at the time of their trip but things have definitely been less than perfect for the family recently. Angelina put in a new court filing last week that claims Brad hasn’t been paying his owed child support but Brad followed suit by disputing the claim and explaining in his own filing that he gave Angelina money for a house purchase and bills. According to Angelina’s lawyer, the money was a loan and a loan is not child support.

Since the new claims, there’s been reports that Brad fears that Angelina will move out of the country to London with the kids, giving him less opportunities to see them on a regular basis. We’re not sure where things will end up since what happens with the parents depends on a court ruling but we’re hoping things can get solved in a way that’s in the best interest for their children.

Although Angelina has been seen out in public with the kids on more than one occasion recently, it’s been a while since we’ve seen Brad with them. There seemed to be a custody agreement for the actor to see them on a regular basis in the past but things most likely have changed since the new court filings. It will be interesting to see where things go from here!