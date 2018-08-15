‘AGT’s Courtney Hadwin, 14, Reveals She’ll Sing A ‘More Well Known’ Song Next & Her Dream Duets

Courtney Hadwin is going to the semi-finals! HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with the 14-year-old singing sensation about her next round performance, her dream duets, inspirations, and more!

Courtney Hadwin has big plans for America’s Got Talent. The 14-year-old AGT season 13 frontrunner has had incredible performances so far, singing Otis Redding’s “Hard to Handle” and James Brown’s “Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag.” HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVLEY with Courtney ahead of the Aug. 14 live show results about what she has in mind for her next performance. “I think the next round, if I manage to get there, I am going to do a song that might be a little more well known,” Courtney told HollywoodLife.

Courtney’s voice is truly special. Simon Cowell, 58, told Courtney after her Aug. 14 performance that she was “outstanding,” and Heidi Klum said the teen was in a “category of your own.” Courtney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she discovered she could sing when started practicing when she was 9 or 10 years old. Other than the late Janis Joplin, Courtney also noted that the artists who inspire her are Christina Aguilera, 37, and James Brown.

As for the artists Courtney would love to duet with, she revealed to HollywoodLife: “Mick Jagger or Christina Aguilera!” Those are some amazing choices! Those two music legends would compliment her voice so well on stage.

The young British singer definitely has what it takes to win season 13. Simon told HollywoodLife and other reporters after the Aug. 14 live show that he had a feeling he may have seen the winner perform already. “You don’t see that very often, and she is 14 years old,” Simon said about Courtney. Courtney was one of only 7 acts to move on to the semi-finals. She’s one step closer to possibly winning AGT! We can’t wait to see what she comes up with next. Season 13 airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.