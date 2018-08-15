50 Cent & Tekashi69: Rappers Run For Cover After Shooting Breaks Out On Set Of New Video

Rappers 50 Cent and Tekashi69 are lucky to be alive after gunshots were fired on the set of a video they were filming. And the details sound terrifying!

He has been shot nine times but 50 Cent, 43, dodged bullets on Aug. 14 on the set of a music video shoot in Brooklyn, New York. The hip-hop star was filming with fellow rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, 22, according to TMZ when the scary incident took place at 10:30pm. According to eyewitnesses, roughly 11 gunshots were fired, allegedly from a white Porsche that had license plates from neighboring New Jersey. Shell casings found at the scene suggest the gunman was using a 9 mm semi-automatic.

Thankfully no one was hit even though 50 Cent, Tekashi and rappers Casanova and Uncle Murda were also there. An NYPD spokesperson tells HollywoodLife, “Tekashi 6ix9ine and 50 Cent were filming a music video in Brooklyn when someone fired shots a block away and eight shell casings were found. The police doesn’t think anyone was hit, but they’re canvasing hospitals and no suspects have been identified.” We’ve reached out to 50 Cent and Tekashi’s reps for comment.

Surprisingly Tekashi’s friends don’t think he was the target of the shooting, according to TMZ, even though the hip-hop star was attacked back on July 22. He was left bruised and ended up in hospital after he was beaten and allegedly kidnapped and robbed. That incident also happened in Brooklyn and took place when he was being driven home after filming a music video. On that occasion he told police two men jumped him. Not only did they allegedly steal his driver’s iPhone, they also allegedly brazenly drove to Tekashi’s home and demanded that someone come down with jewelry and cash. The rapper ended up in Kings County Hospital.

As a source previously EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, the hip-hop star’s baby mama Sara was left “terrified” for his safety and life after that attack. “He’s beefing with so many people now that it feels like it can only end badly,” the insider said. The person added, “Last night was a real wake up call, and the fact that it happened right on her door step, with their child sleeping inside really scared her.” We’re relieved that so far everyone seems to have escaped this latest incident unharmed.