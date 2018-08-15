50 Cent: Was He Terrified By Gunfire During Music Video Shoot?

50 Cent and Tekashi69 were in harm’s way when someone opened fire near the set of their music video shoot on Aug. 14. We’ve got details on if Fiddy was shaken by the terrifying situation.

So scary! 50 Cent and Tekashi69 were shooting a music video in Brooklyn on Aug. 14 when around 10:30pm local time someone in a white Porsche drove by and fired at least eight shots from a nine mil semiautomatic weapon towards their set. While the situation would be a terrifying one for most people, Fiddy took in all in stride. “50 was as calm as one could be during the shooting and was not really worried for his well-being. It was as if he knew he was going to be safe. He always has tons of security and what some people don’t remember is that almost twenty years ago he was shot nine times so he knows what could have happened. So he actually felt he was in safe hands,” a source close to the 43-year-old rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“All things considered, he is in bright spirits and glad no one was hurt but he is not stressing over it. It’s actually a bit amazing to see his demeanor with the whole situation because he is acting like it didn’t even happen at all,” the insider continues. A NYPD spokesperson tells HollywoodLife.com that “Tekashi69 and 50 Cent were filming a music video in Brooklyn when someone fired shots a block away and eight shell casings were found.” The police don’t think anyone was hit, but they’re canvasing hospitals and no suspects have been identified.

Fellow artists Casanova and Uncle Murda were also on the set at the time of the shooting. Fiddy really doesn’t have any beefs with people who would want him dead. He’s gone at it with talk show host Wendy Williams and has an ongoing beef with former pro boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. but that has stayed confined to trading barbs on social media. Tekashi on the other hand was involved in a bizarre incident last month where he was allegedly kidnapped, pistol whipped, driven to his home and robbed before escaping his captors. The incident landed him in the hospital with a battered face and no arrests have been made in the case.