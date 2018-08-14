Wilmer Valderrama Dances Shirtless In Gym As Demi Lovato Continues Treatment

Wilmer Valderrama went from being posted at Demi Lovato’s hospital bedside to dancing sans shirt at the gym on Aug 14. See the sexy video, here!

Wilmer Valderrama, 38, is finally taking a breather. The actor posted a dance party from the gym to his Instagram Story on Aug. 14, featuring his Belgium Malinois dog, Sir Marrok Valderrama, and celebrity and professional athlete trainer Jordan Feramisco. The That ’70s Show veteran captioned the first video #malamia, which is Spanish for teacher. We wish Wilmer took more breaks from his fitness lessons to flash us that winning smile – and of course, those marvelous pecs. But we’re just happy to see him finally let loose after the traumatic weeks, following Demi Lovato’s overdose on July 24.

After staying for 1.5 weeks at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, we reported that Demi was released from the hospital on Aug. 4 and headed to rehab. It may be strange to watch Wilmer, who was photographed multiple times visiting his 25-year-old former lover at the hospital, now giddily flaunting his dance moves and biceps. But Wilmer hasn’t entirely moved on from the tragedy that befell his on-again, off-again ex-girlfriend of six years. He’s just not allowed to reach out to her for the time being. “Wilmer has been in touch with the family and has been checking in on Demi’s status,” a source told E! News. “The family is trying to make sure they eliminate all distractions and want her to be focusing on her health right now.” Wilmer may even be cut off from contact with Demi for weeks, since the source added that Demi will be in rehab for “several months.”

And it’s not like Wilmer rekindled a flame with Demi during his visits at the hospital. This isn’t The Big Sick. Demi can always expect her ex-boyfriend, whom she broke up with on June 3, 2016, to check up on her, but their relationship is strictly based off a platonic love for one another. “Wilmer loves Demi with all of his heart, and he will always be there for her, but not in a romantic sense, as they tried that enough times over the years to realize that it would never work out,” a source close to Wilmer shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on Aug. 13.

As you can see, Wilmer’s trying his best to look forward. Besides working on his fitness, he may even be dating again – he was spotted with a mystery brunette on Aug. 11!