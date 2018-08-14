Colton Underwood: Will He Leave ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ After Becca’s Surprise?

Could Colton Underwood’s time on ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ soon be over? Given his reaction to Becca’s surprise appearance on the Aug. 13 episode, his future seems up in the air.

Colton Underwood, 26, broke down in tears when Becca Kufrin, 28, showed up unexpectedly in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, during the Aug. 13 episode of Bachelor In Paradise. It wasn’t that long ago that Becca broke up with Colton, so his emotions were still very fresh. “I came here to find my person,” Colton said through tears. “I came here to take chance and to risk it. I didn’t know if I was ready, but honestly I’m not… and I’m just now realizing it.”

He went back up to his room and continued crying. Poor guy. “I cant be here,” he told David Ravitz. “I thought I was strong enough to come here and move on, but I don’t think I am. I don’t think I am. I don’t think I can do this.” You have to love a guy for being honest with himself.

Will Colton decide to quit and go home to truly get over Becca? Or will he decide to stay and try to open his heart again? In the preview for the Aug. 14 episode, Becca and Colton have a heart-to-heart. She asks him point-blank whether or not he’s ready to find a partner. Earlier in the Aug. 13 episode, Colton told his ex Tia Booth that he wanted to keep his love options open while they were in Mexico. Kevin Wendt , 34, tells the other guys that Colton should go home and regroup. “I would probably go home, too,” Chris Randone says.

Bachelor In Paradise was filmed a while back, so maybe Colton is finally ready to move on. HollywoodLife asked Colton EXCLUSIVELY whether or not he’d be willing to be the next Bachelor. “It would just depend on where I’m at in my life, but I think that you can definitely find love on The Bachelor,” Colton told us on the ABC white carpet at the TCA summer press tour. “I would be all for it if I’m single after Paradise.” Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.