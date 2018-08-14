5 Things
Michael Angarano: 5 Things To Know About The Stud Playing Jack’s Brother On ‘This Is Us’

Nicky Pearson has been cast! Michael Angarano will play Jack’s mysterious brother on ‘This Is Us.’ If you need a refresher on all things Michael, here’s what you need to know.

At long last, Jack’s brother is coming to This Is Us. The announcement was made at the show’s FYC Emmys panel on Aug. 13. Michael Angarano, 30, will be taking on the coveted role. You’ve totally seen Michael in your favorite shows and movies before. Here are 5 key things you should know about Michael!

1. Michael Angarano will make his first appearance as Nicky in season 3. Since the third season is going to explore more of Jack’s past, it’s not a surprise that his brother would come back in the picture. Nicky served in the Vietnam War with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and died in the war. Viewers don’t know exactly how Nicky died, though. Jack really never talked about Nicky. The last we saw of Nicky was a photo of him with Jack in Vietnam. This Is Us season 3 premieres Sept. 25 on NBC.

2. He’s known for playing Jack’s son on Will & Grace and the show I’m Dying Up HereFrom 2001 until 2006, Michael appeared as the son of Sean Hayes’s character on Will & Grace. He reprised the role of Elliot in the first season of the show’s revival. Michael currently stars as Eddie Zeidel in the Showtime series I’m Dying Up Here.

3. He was discovered when he was 5 years old. Michael went with his mother, who owns a dance studio, to a photo shoot for a recital, he told The Glass Magazine. When the model didn’t show up, Michael stepped in. The photographer told his mom that she should send his pictures to modeling agency. Once she did, he started doing commercials!

4. He previously dated Kristen StewartMichael and Kristen, 28, met on the set of the movie Speak and started dating in 2005. They broke up in 2009. He also dated Juno Temple, 29, from 2012 until 2016.

5. You definitely remember him from one of your fave childhood films — Sky HighHe played Will Stronghold in the 2005 superhero comedy film that also starred Kurt Russell, 67, Kelly Preston, 55, and Danielle Panabaker, 30.