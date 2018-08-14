Lyric McHenry: 5 Things To Know About The Pregnant Reality Star Who Died In The Bronx

This is just so sad. Pregnant former reality star Lyric McHenry has died of a suspected drug overdose. We’ve got five things to know about the former ‘EJNYC’ star.

So heartbreaking. Former reality star Lyric McHenry died of a suspected drug overdose after being found unconscious on a sidewalk above a Bronx overpass on Aug. 14. She was rushed to a local hospital where the 26-year-old was pronounced dead. Reports claimed that she had a ziplock bag of cocaine on her when she was discovered while wearing a pajama top and underwear with no pants on. Per her Instagram stories she had been partying with friends at three different hotels until at least 1am, just hours before her body was found. She was allegedly five months pregnant, although in pictures during her night of partying she was wearing a tight pink tank and didn’t seem to have a bump. We’ve got five things to know about Lyric.

1. Lyric produced and starred in EJ Johnson’s 2016 E! reality show.

Titled EJNYC, the former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star focused on his fashionista life in NYC as well as social issues surrounding his gender bending styles. The pair last hung out over the Fourth of July.

2. Lyric and EJ were close friends since childhood.

The pair had known each other since they were kids and grew up together as close friends in LA. On his June 4, 2016 birthday she posted an Instagram pic of the two that read “We’ve gone through every stage of life together, from pre school to prom, and now I’m lucky enough to work with you. I couldn’t ask for a more special person to go through life with.”

3. Lyric was highly educated.

She attended Los Angeles’ prestigious girls high school The Marlborough School before attending college at Stanford University, where she graduated with with honors in History and English.

4. While in high school Lyric worked tirelessly for the 2008 Barack Obama presidential campaign.

From summer through the Nov. 4, 2008 election, 15-year-old Lyric interned with the Obama campaign where she planned and worked on numerous fundraisers in Los Angeles.

5. Lyric had dreams of becoming an actress or talent agent.

She had been involved in dramatic arts since her youth, taking part in a number of theater productions around Los Angeles. She was even selected to join Stanford’s prestigious Drama Ensemble, the school’s elite drama group. According to her LinkedIn page, she worked as an Agent Trainee for Motion Picture Literary at United Talent Agency in 2015 before moving to NYC and working with EJ.