Tyson Beckford Trolls Blac Chyna’s Large Butt In Bikini Pics With Puking Emoji — See Diss

Tyson Beckford has moved on from dissing Kim Kardashian to attacking Blac Chyna! See his new diss, here.

Tyson Beckford, 47, is becoming the official celebrity troll. His newest victim is Blac Chyna, 30, and he did not think her Malibu photo shoot was so “bootyful” like TMZ did. The former Make Me A Supermodel host borrowed pictures of Blac Chyna from the news outlet and posted them to his Instagram Story on Aug. 14. Underneath close-ups of the model’s butt and boobs, he attached an enlarged green emoji bulging with puke. He didn’t say anything, but emojis speak louder than words.

We’re not sure why Tyson dug up paparazzi shots from March 6. However, the actor and retired Ralph Lauren model seems to be out for blood this summer. More specifically, the blood of celebrities who’ve reportedly undergone cosmetic enhancement procedures. “Soon as you tell an ugly b*tch to stop dming you it’s not gonna happen for her she wanna say you gay! b*tch have u seen yourself in the mirror!” the actor wrote on his Instagram on Aug. 13. Could that have been an attack against Kim Kardashian, 37? The Shade Room posted a picture of Kim after she debuted her new 119 pound body, but Tyson wrote underneath, “Sorry I Don’t care for it personally” and “She is not real, doctor f**ked up on her right hip,” again with the same puking emoji. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star replied to his trolling comments on July 31, saying, “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it.”

We guess that once being included in People‘s 1995 and 2009 lists of “50 Most Beautiful People in the world” gives you a big head. And, apparently, a IDGAF attitude on Instagram! Sorry, Tyson, not everyone was born with a chiseled jawline like yours. Click on the tweet below to see the full image.

Tyson Beckford body shaming women is classy no? Sounds like a little bitch to me. Not sure why I stuck up for him in the KK battle #TysonBeckford pic.twitter.com/HvBp1Xma30 — FreeXone (@freexone74) August 14, 2018

We’ll be patiently waiting for Blac Chyna’s clapback.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Tyson Beckford’s rep for a comment.