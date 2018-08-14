Tyga ‘Dumbfounded’ By Nicki Minaj’s Hair Transplant Attack But Reacts In Best Way Possible

Tyga got dragged by Nicki Minaj over getting a hair transplant, but he’s responded in the classiest way possible. We’ve got his reaction.

Nicki Minaj went on the attack against ex Safaree Samuels on Aug. 14 and ended up dragging poor Tyga in the process, outing him as having had a hair transplant. The 34-year-old “Barbie Dreams” rapper complained about paying $10K for helping Safaree get a hair transplant that didn’t work and added “Tyga sh*t ain’t fall back out!!!! Y’all went to the same doctor!!! Yours fell out cuz GOD DON’T LIKE UGLY!!!!!!.” 28-year-old T-Raww made light of her exposing his alleged hair transplant by tweeting out contact information for Ziering Medical, one of the top hair transplant companies in the biz. He added “They off the hook. Tellem Tyga sent u.” He didn’t diss Nicki and kept things so mature.

“Tyga didn’t know he was going to be brought in a Twitter feud today and at first he was upset and dumbfounded by the attack. But then he really thought about it and quickly realized and thought its better to take the high road and actually laugh it off then get into a battle about it. He is clearly above it all and is very accepting to any Twitter trolls that attack him. And he is a fan of Nicki and wants to be in her good graces. To him it is better to laugh it off then to make it an issue in any way,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Nicki had initially gone off on Twitter, writing about Safaree “I should’ve never paid for that gyatDamn hairline!!!! It fell back out cuz God don’t like ugly!!!! You used me but God had other plans!!!!!.” Charlamagne Tha God then asked her how much she spent on her ex’s hair transplant and she responded “10 racks” before bringing Tyga’s good alleged transplant into the mix.

Fans applauded Tyga’s classy reaction. One wrote “Humility in adverse situations is always good, ” while another added “This only shows how better Tyga is getting, he is real mature. The only way up is up.” Another Twitter user told him “Handled it like a G. Respect 💯💯,” while someone else told him “Well played my man.” Tyga has actually come out of this looking like a great guy while Nicki appeared to be the petty one for outing his hair situation while beefing about Safaree.