Khloe Kardashian Eager To Get Married To Tristan Thompson? — Why She’s ‘Not Pushing’ For It

After giving birth to True Thompson, is marriage next for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson? Actually, as we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, there are reasons why she’s in no rush to get hitched.

Ever since Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Tristan Thompson, 27, welcomed True into the world, fans have been eagerly waiting to see if a diamond ring would appear on her finger. Fans better keep waiting, because as a source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that she “is in no rush to get engaged to Tristan right now. Even though it is her dream to marry the father of her baby, she is also happy with the way things are.”

“True has given her so much satisfaction,” the source adds. “[Khloe] loves finally being a mom after her tough journey.” However, if Tristan were to get down on one knee, Khloe “would not say no to a proposal, but it’s not something she’s pushing for anymore. She decided to stop putting pressure on things and just let it happen naturally. Now that she has True in her life, and Tristan has stepped up as an amazing father, Khloe feels like everything is going to be OK no matter what happens between them.”

There was a time when she wasn’t feeling so optimistic about her relationship. Remember, while she was just days away from giving birth, Tristan got caught two-timing Khloe. That cheating may have sunk the chances of these two getting married any time soon. “Khloe was so ready to be engaged and married to Tristan,” a second insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “and then the cheating happened. That threw all her thoughts about the situation out the window. She is now much more guarded and wants to make 1000% sure that Tristan has changed for the better.” The second source says that Khloe wants proof that he will never cheat again before she accepts any proposals.

Tristan “had it all but now has to work for it if he wants to be married to her,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “He is still proving himself to her and any engagement or marriage discussions is still a little more down the line to happen if at all.”

It seems that Khloe and Tristan’s relationship is complicated AF…or is it? Some fans called Koko out when she got caught drinking from a green cup at Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party. The color-coordinated drinking system had it that a green cup meant your relationship was “complicated,” but Khloe clarified things later. “It’s not that deep,” she explained. “I’m sure I drank out of every colored cup that night.”