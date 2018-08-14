‘The Challenge’ Recap: Drama Is At An All-Time High As The Secret Vote Takes Its Toll On The Players

Tensions are high after a secret vote on ‘The Challenge: Final Reckoning,’ and, naturally, more than one fight breaks out because of it. Here’s our recap of the Aug. 14 episode!

This week’s episode of The Challenge: Final Reckoning kicks off with Brad finally FaceTiming with Britni about what went down in the Redemption House. After Paulie accused Britni of cheating on Brad with her ex, Chuck, Brad got suspicious, and his fears grew when Jozea confirmed there was questionable behavior going on between Britni and Chuck. Britni admits to Brad that she walked around the house in her underwear and bikini, but insists everything else is just being blown out of proportion. Although he seems a bit skeptical, he seems to mostly believe her by the end of their conversation (of course, months later, we have now learned they’re broken up).

As Brad and Britni fall apart, though, there’s plenty of new couples to go around. Johnny Bananas and Angela are still hooking up, as are Faith and Kyle and Joss and Amanda. Meanwhile, Kayleigh and Nelson have rekindled their relationship after lots of drama on last season. The Kyle/Faith hookup continues to produce the most drama around the house, though, because his ex, Cara Maria, is also there. During a game of Never Have I Ever, Shane gets Faith to reveal that she slept with Kyle, and it leads to a pretty tense confrontation between Faith and Cara, who admits she’s super hurt by the situation (Kyle eventually hashes things out with Cara a bit, but admits it’s strictly for his social gameplay).

At the challenge, the teams have to get through intense obstacle courses atop a moving train. Since Kyle and Brad won the last challenge, they have an advantage this time around — they get to make the challenge a bit difficult for one team, by taking away one of the ropes they can use to hold onto. The guys leave Cara Maria and her partner, Marie, stuck with the disadvantage. Only three teams are able to complete the challenge: Joss and Sylvia, Amanda and Zach and Bananas and Tony. Zach and Amanda pull out the win, which means they’re automatically safe from elimination and their vote counts twice.

Since the votes are done in secret this season, everyone is on edge, worrying about who they can trust. Shane admittedly wants to get Bananas out of the game, but he knows no one will go after such a strong competitor this early. So, he devises a plan to get rid of Bananas’ number one ally, Angela. Before the vote, Shane warns Jozea and Da’Vonne that most people he’s spoken to are either voting for them or Faith and Angela, so he urges them to vote Faith and Angela to save themselves.

Jozea and Da’Vonne are aligned with Faith and Angela, though, so they don’t take Shane’s advice — and he flips out when he finds out about their decision. It leads to a massive confrontation between Da’Vonne and Shane, and a lot of pretty harsh things are said. Meanwhile, Cara and Marie vote for Kyle and Brad, which really pisses the guys off. Cara stands firm in her decision, though — she refuses to let Kyle walk all over her, and knows she needs to do what’s best for her game. SLAY!