Taylor Swift Breaks Down In Tears Over 1-Year Anniversary Of Winning ‘Horrible’ Sexual Assault Case

Taylor Swift has bravely opened up about her sexual assault case on the one year anniversary of a Colorado jury ruling in her favor that a former DJ groped her. We’ve got her emotional statement to fans.

What a difference a year makes. A year ago today on Aug. 14, 2017 Taylor Swift was in a Colorado courtroom where a civil court jury ruled in her favor that a former DJ sexually assaulted her by groping her butt during a post-concert meet and greet. She hasn’t really said much about the courtroom ordeal, but the 28-year-old opened up in a big way to an audience at a tour stop in Tampa, FL. She was seated at a piano when in the middle of her concert she revealed “So just looking back, this exact day a year ago I was not playing a sold-out stadium in Tampa. I was in in a courtroom in Denver, Colorado and honestly, um, I was there for a sexual assault case. And this day a year ago a jury ruled in my favor and said that they believed me.”

“I guess I just think about all of the people who weren’t believed, or haven’t been believed or who are afraid to speak up because they don’t think they will be believed. And I just want to say I’m sorry to everyone who ever wasn’t believed because I don’t know what turn my life would take if people hadn’t believed me when I said that something happened to me,” she bravely continued. She added that “we still have so so much further to go” and thanked her fans for being there for her during what was “a really horrible part of my life.”

She thanked fans for confiding to her some of their own darkest moments during meet and greets before and after concerts. “I appreciate you trusting me with that information. And you’ve seen me go through ups and downs in my life so thank you for everything” she told the audience then broke down in tears.

I’m so proud of this woman. I love you @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/LzYJF1t2Wp — Aunika (@goldentattootay) August 15, 2018

“Sorry, I just haven’t really talked about it. And I’m just not really composed at all,” she added. Before the show fans were given yellow $1 bills with Taylor’s face on the front, symbolic of the $1 won when she countersued former Denver DJ David Mueller, who sued Taylor for $3 million after he was fired from his job when Taylor claimed her groped her in 2013. On the back it told the story of their lawsuits and Taylor’s victory. It also had the message, “Tonight after Taylor singer ‘King of My Heart’ she’ll begin her ‘Delicate’ speech. At that time can you please hold up this $1 bill in solidarity and support for her and all victims of sexual assault?” Her fans dutifully did so.