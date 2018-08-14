Watch
Kylie Jenner Joins KarJenner Kid Purse Wars, Plans To Pass $18K Birkin Bag To Stormi — Watch

Kim Kardashian and stylish North West with a "Fendi" bag head to the "Cipriani" restaurant in SoHo, NYC Pictured: Kim Kardashian and North West,Kim Kardashian North West Ref: SPL1343566 020916 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Penelope Disick Kourtney Kardashian out and about in Los Angeles, America - 21 Jan 2016 Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope carries a mini Birkin bag while enjoying a piggyback ride on family outing for music classes in Beverly Hills
Kim Kardashian and her adorable daughter North West were spotted leaving their NYC apartment on February 11, 2015. They both wore Fur coats, with North's engulfing her small little body. They walked hand in hand into the freezing night. Pictured: Kim Kardashian and North West,Kim Kardashian North West Ref: SPL949248 110215 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
This takes hand-me-downs to another level! Kylie’s got an entire room devoted to her bag collection, and she’s already decided to give two to her daughter. Click here to see the petite purses!

They may be young, but it’s no secret that the next generation of Kardashians are seriously stylish. And how could they not be when their parents are dressing them in designer duds? But it’s safe to say that North West, 5, and Penelope Disick, 6, aren’t the only Kardashian kids with brand-name bags on their arms — at least not for long! Kylie Jenner, 21, just gave her YouTube followers an inside look at her purse closet and pointed out a couple she will pass down to her six-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster. “My mom gave these to me and Kendall when we were super babies, so I’m definitely going to give this to Stormi,” she said, holding up a teeny tiny Louis Vuitton purse. Aw!

And while that one has serious sentimental value, the other purse she’s holding onto for Stormi has even more retail value. It’s a pink baby Birkin bag that costs a whopping $18,000. Do hand-me-downs get any better than that? “This one’s probably going to give Stormi when she says, ‘Mommy, I want to carry a purse,” Kylie said. But it wasn’t a purse she picked out special herself — it was a Christmas gift from Kourtney Kardashian, 39! “I feel like Kourtney never really cares about Christmas gifts, so when she gave me this last year, it was really special.” Wow! As if Stormi’s Gucci carrier and Fendi stroller weren’t fab enough, she is going to be the most stylish kid in Hollywood with these bags!

We can’t help but think she’ll want to borrow more from her mom’s closet than just two petitie purses. Kylie does have an entire room to hold her collection, after all! “I made a little room for them in my house and I did this all custom so they all could have a little home and be lit up really pretty,” she said in the video.

Wow! If we were Stormi, we’d be matching them to our outfits as soon as we could walk — or selling them later on. Kylie did say they’re a “great investment.”