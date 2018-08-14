Selena Gomez Struggling With Dating After Justin Bieber’s Engagement: Why It’s So Hard To Move On

Selena Gomez hasn’t been having the best time with her dating life recently and she’s feeling like she wants to take things slow when it comes to finding love so she can be sure she knows when it’s right.

Selena Gomez, 26, is doing her best to stay confident and strong with herself after ex Justin Bieber‘s engagement to Hailey Baldwin and that includes taking things slow when it comes to her dating life. “Selena feels like right now dating is not in the cards,” a source close to Selena told HollywoodLife. “She thinks that it is hard to find someone because of her celebrity and its hard to meet people organically. Plus she always thinks how it will be perceived to be with someone in the outside world. She hates being defined by the people she doesn’t know on who she dates or doesn’t date. She can’t hang out with anyone without it turning into something and she knows it scares away the chance of love because there are so many more layers to break through for any suitors that might want to be with her.”

Although it seems like any guy would be lucky to date Selena, the spotlight can indeed push people away. “People don’t want to be with her because it comes with so much more baggage,” the source continued. “She is trying to figure that out for herself and once she does she will be more prone to start dating and putting herself out there. Its a process she wouldn’t like to deal with but she knows that it is her life and she has to manage it appropriately.”

Selena’s dating dilemma is understandable considering relationships can be hard, especially when someone is constantly in the public eye. In addition to her up and down romance with Justin which ended in Mar. 2018, Selena had all eyes on her when she dated The Weeknd. The duo dated for 10 months before calling it quits in Oct. 2017. Shortly before the split, Selena had to get a kidney transplant due to her struggles with lupus so she has definitely endured a lot in the past year. We hope she continues to focus on her health and confidence while she prepares to date again in the future!