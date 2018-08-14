Selena Gomez Gets Caught Looking At Old Pics Of Her & Justin Bieber: Why She Can’t Get Rid Of Them

Some memories are hard to let go of. Selena Gomez’s friends are begging her to delete pics of Justin Bieber from her phone after they caught her looking at old photos of when they were a couple.

Justin Bieber is engaged to marry Hailey Baldwin, but that hasn’t stopped his ex and first true love Selena Gomez from still reminiscing over their good times as a couple. She still has photos of him on her phone and just can’t bring herself to get rid of them. “Selena’s friends caught her looking at old selfies of her and Justin on her phone. Selena says she has tried to delete a lot of their pics but she just can’t bring herself to get rid of all of them. The pics are sweet memories and Selena likes to look at them once in a while,” a source close to the “Wolves” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Seeing pics of Justin and her smiling, happy together, remind Selena of the good times she had with Justin. She gets emotional when looking at them and does not want to get rid of them, even though he is preparing to marry someone else,” our insider adds.

Selena and Justin always seemed destined to be. They got back together again after years apart in Oct. of 2017 and were totally inseparable . Even though her family was dead set against their reunion, Selena’s love for Justin proved stronger. But the stress of it all allegedly sent her to rehab in Jan. of 2018 to deal with anxiety issues. Still, she was wishing him a super sweet Happy Birthday on March 1, showing a pic of herself smiling with a polaroid of Justin on her forehead and captioned it “March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom.”

That was just five months ago and now he’s engaged to another woman! Justin started seeing Hailey again in June after a short-lived fling in 2016. Less than a month after they began dating, the Biebs sprang a massive diamond engagement ring on Hailey on July 7 during a trip to the Bahamas. That was such a shock as he and Selena were still so in love just months earlier. No wonder she’s having trouble getting over his engagement.