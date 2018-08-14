Safaree Samuels Is ‘Over’ Being Used As Nicki Minaj’s Emotional Punch Bag — Time For Both To ‘Move On’

Safaree Samuels is pleading with Nicki Minaj to stop with the bad press and Twitter punches, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

As Safaree Samuels, 37, would say — what in the bad blood sorcery is going on!? Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend is fed up with their Twitter feud, which started after the “Barbie Dreams” rapper called out Safaree during an Aug. 14 interview on Hot 97. “Safaree has had it with Nicki’s bullshit, he’s sick of being attacked by her, and he’s totally over being used as her emotional punch bag whenever she feels the need to vent,” a source close to Safaree shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Safaree just wants to get on with his life, but Nicki keeps on dragging him, and worst of all she has to keep doing it in front of millions of people.”

Nicki announced on the radio that Safaree paid for hookers, stole her credit cards, and was still salty that her ex once told Wendy Williams that he wrote “100%” of her songs, among other vices. Safaree was baffled. “If Nicki has beef with Safaree, he doesn’t understand why she won’t talk it out with him, instead of trashing him on the radio or airing all their dirty laundry on Twitter,” our source adds. That “dirty laundry” involved Safaree revealing that Nicki allegedly cut him, which sent him to the hospital! “They’re two adults, and yet Nicki constantly acts like she’s in high school still,” our source goes on. “Sure, Safaree did a lot of stupid things that he’s not particularly proud of when he was Nicki—but then she did too—he sees no value in continuing to trash each other publicly and engage in childish feuds, it’s just exhausting, and it’s time for them both to move on.”

Safaree had at least moved on. Just three days prior, he even appeared to still be smitten with his ex-girlfriend of 12 years, telling a fan account, “I love that girl from the depth of my soul still..I could never hate her.” His friend Shiggy even documented Safaree Insta-stalking what appeared to be Nicki’s page, or so he claims. Oh, how the tables have turned!

It’s about to be 5wholeee years. There’s no way I could hold on to something that long. You can front all you want you’re not happy. Don’t talk about my Big Dick swinging in the shower video no1 knows about that 1 😩😩😩 — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

At least Safaree got a complimentary “12k” hairline transplant from the relationship, which ended in 2014. But the real silver lining to this feud was learning that Tyga’s hairline was also transplanted, thanks to an angry Nicki. The more you know!