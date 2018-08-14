Rihanna: Cops & Helicopter Swarm Her LA Home After Alarm Is Triggered — Is She OK?

Rihanna’s alarm system was blaring on Monday night, August 13, which caused a heavy police presence to rush to her Hollywood Hills home! A Helicopter even hovered over her mansion, causing fans to worry about the singer! What happened?

Rihanna, 30, is doing just fine following her alarm system being triggered on Monday night, August 13, TMZ reports. It turns out the alarm at her Hollywood Hills home was reportedly accidentally triggered and RiRi was not home at the time police showed up. Upon the trigger, LAPD officers and even a helicopter showed up to her home, which has been subject to intruders in the past. And, that’s reportedly why the police presence was so heavy this time.

The outlet obtained photos and video footage of multiple police vehicles parked outside the singer’s home. An LAPD helicopter was also captured in the footage, hovering over the scene. Despite the scare, everything turned out to be a faulty situation. However, we’re glad police took into account that RiRi’s home has been a target for bulgars in the past. — Better to be safe than sorry!

Back in May, 26-year-old Eduardo Leon of Orange County was arrested for felony stalking and burglary, after he intruded on the singer’s property. Police were reportedly notified of a potential intruder on suspicion that Rihanna’s alarm had been tampered with. The man was reportedly tased by officers who found him upon arrival. Once officers arrived, they came upon a man who appeared to have stayed the night.

It’s no surprise the Barbadian beauty wasn’t home at the time of the accidental alarm trigger, as she’s been very busy with work. Rihanna is the cover girl of the September issue of British Vogue, where she told the mag she’s gearing up to get back in the gym!

Fans are also patiently waiting for the singer to drop new music. Although it’s been a hot minute since we’ve heard a new RiRi track, the wait will be over very soon. Back in June, the singer confirmed that she’s been working on new music. Rihanna’s also been busy with her acting career, as well as her beauty and apparel lines. As you may know, she recently starred in Ocean’s 8, and she’s been pumping out new products for her Fenty Beauty Line, her Savage X Fenty Lingerie line, and, of course, her longtime deal with PUMA.