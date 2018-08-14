Priyanka Chopra Debuts Engagement Ring For The 1st Time Since Nick Jonas Proposed — See Pic

Priyanka Chopra totally showed off what is believed to be her engagement ring from Nick Jonas when she posed for a photo with her actress friend Raveena Tandon while wearing a huge diamond.

Priyanka Chopra, 36, may have just confirmed her engagement to Nick Jonas, 25, in a gorgeous pic with friend Raveena Tandon. Raveena took to Instagram on Aug. 14 to post some close up photos with Priyanka and in them, Priyanka’s left hand can be seen around her friend and on yes, there IS a HUGE diamond ring on her ring finger! “Peecee and I getting our pouts in order!,” Raveena’s caption for the two photos read. We’re not sure if she meant to show off Priyanka’s ring by posting the photos but since she hasn’t taken it down, we think it’s safe to say they’re both pretty okay with flaunting the gorgeous gem!

A jeweler at Gold ‘N I Jewelers EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the diamond “looks like a 3 stone ring, baguettes or trillion (triangular) side stones with what looks to be at least a 3 to 4 carat center diamond. The shape looks like an elongated cushion cut or a radiant cut.” How much did the beautiful rock cost? Well, a lot of factors come into play with price such as the “clarity of the diamond, cut, color, and of course the size range,” the jeweler explained. “Those four have a huge factor. You can easily start in the mid or high $30,000’s and up to the high $40,000’s depending on the color and size.” The diamond may be a customized Tiffany & Co. cushion cut with tapered baguettes, according to People, so Nick definitely chose well for his bride-to-be!

Raveena’s post is the first time we’ve seen a diamond ring on Priyanka since rumors of an engagement to Nick began to swirl in late July. It’s been reported that Nick and his family will soon travel to India to meet with Priyanka’s parents to celebrate the engagement so things are definitely moving quickly! The couple also took a trip to India on June 28 to attend a pre-wedding party for one of Priyanka’s friends so it won’t be the first time Nick sees where his lady love is from.

Nick and Priyanka were friends for years before they officially turned into more in May 2018. Their rumored engagement came shortly after and they haven’t been afraid to make appearances together, including their eye-catching appearance at the 2018 Met Gala. We can’t wait until they decide to go public with the news of their engagement and Raveena’s pic gives us hope that a confirmation could be coming soon!

Priyanka’s ring is absolutely dazzling! Whenever she’s seen with Nick, they always look so much in love so we’re extremely happy for the lovebirds! After attending her friend Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding to Prince Harry in May, we’re sure Priyanka is thrilled to be a bride at her own upcoming nuptials!