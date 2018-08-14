Omarosa Claims Donald Trump Grabs & Kisses Women In the White House Anywhere, Anytime’

Considering how so many women accused candidate Donald Trump of sexual harassment, it’s no surprise that Omarosa claims he still continues ‘grab’ and ‘kiss’ women while as president.

“There were often – and I comment about this in [her book] Unhinged about all the different names that [President Donald Trump, 73] had for everyone. He would talk about you, in fact,” Omarosa Manigault Newman, 44, told MSNBC’s Katy Tur, 34, on Aug. 14. “He does treat women differently, as evident by the lack of female appointees in his administration, the lack of high level senior advisers, women, in his administration and throughout the other agencies. He treats them different because he believes they’re beneath them.”

When asked if Donald harassed anyone in the White House, Omarosa brought up a moment in Katy Tur’s book, Unbelievable, in which she claims Donald “grabbed you and kissed you without you welcoming that. He did that very often with women, anytime he wanted. He’s very physical. He would grab women, kiss them, unsolicited, anytime, any day.”

During this sit-down, Omarosa also spilled the tea on David Pecker, 65, the Chairman and CEO of American Media Inc., which owns of the National Enquirer. Omarosa intended to sue AMI over an incident stemming from her murdered brother’s funeral. An Enquirer reporter posed as a “concerned citizen” and recorded Omarosa’s eulogy at the funeral, before passing it off in the Enquirer as an “exclusive interview.” Pecker is a friend of Trump (the Enquirer “caught and killed” the story about Trump’s alleged affair with Karen McDougal) and Donald got Omarosa to drop the lawsuit. “I would go on to work for AMI in exchange for not filing a lawsuit against them.”

If anyone wonders if Donald Trump will “get away with it,” remember that 62.9 million people voted for him despite at least fifteen women accusing him of a wide range of sexual harassment and sexual assault. 13 of the women say Donald attacked them directly, according to CNN.

With Omarosa’s book, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account Of The Trump White House, hitting the streets on Aug. 14, it seems she will be sharing more receipts about all of Trump’s shady and racist behavior. She caught everyone’s attention by saying there’s recording of Donald using the N-word. She also released a recording between her, Trump spokesperson Katrina Pierson, an assistant to Eric Trump and communications director Jason Miller, in what they should do in case that audio was leaked. “I am trying to find at least what context it was used in to help us maybe try to figure out a way to spin it.”