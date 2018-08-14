Nicki Minaj Adds Stephen Colbert To Her ‘Barbie Dreams’ Song: ‘I Might F*** Him After The Show’

Nicki Minaj stopped by ‘The Late Show’ and brought Stephen Colbert to laughing tears by including him in ‘Barbie Dreams.’ Watch as she rapped about ‘f**king’ the host after the show.

It was bound to be an interesting visit when superfan Nicki Minaj hit up Stephen Colbert‘s The Late Show on Aug. 13. The 34-year-old is promoting her new album Queen and the sharp tongued rapper came to play in her first late night TV appearance for the LP. She was SO excited to be there, telling the host, “I watch you all the time, I’m obsessed with you!” He brought up her song “Barbie Dreams” and asked why he wasn’t mentioned on the long list of famous guys that she raunchily rapped she wouldn’t get with. Stephen ticked off everyone from Drake to Meek Mill and asked “Why am I not on the list of men,” to which Nicki burst out laughing, putting her hand to her face. “The list is pretty comprehensive,” Stephen continued. “If I were to make the list, how might you inform me?” Oh man, Nicki then got NSFW!

Nicki paused for a second then used her hands against his desk to give her a beat. “I would say ‘I might f**k Stephen after the show. He gonna come back to work with a magical glow. But…'” and before she could continue with her bars Stephen melted into red faced embarrassment, hiding his notecards in front of his face before collapsing onto his desk in hysterical laughter. Nicki laughed out loud at the moment, totally pleased with herself for causing Stephen to lose it so completely.

She wasn’t done though! Nicki continued “And then the ending says ‘But when you see us together please don’t f**king stare. Just address me as Queen Nicki Colbert,'” and she got bow down hands from Stephen and massive applause from the audience. She asked if he was married and he tried to hide his wedding band before confessing he is. “Ok, shout out to her,” Nicki quipped. OMG, the chemistry between Nicki and Stephen was off the charts. Their mutual admiration was just adorable.

Stephen asked her if any of the famous men she name checked in the song got angry, and she said “I did get a call from one person I’m not going to say who.” Stephen prodded her that it was Drizzy. “Not Drake,” she snapped back. “Two people on that list approached me about it. Well, only one person so far got irritated then I told him how much I love him and he understands now. The other person, he was just laughing. He was texting me. It was a mix between cursing me out and laughing at it.” She said she managed to diffuse the guy by responding back with laughing so hard they’re crying emojis and eventually he came around.