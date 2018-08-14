Nicki Minaj Blasts Ex Safaree For Hiring Hookers & Stealing Her Credit Cards While They Dated

Nicki Minaj didn’t spare one detail of her apparent awful history with ex, Safaree Samuels! The rapper claims he sh-t on her by paying for prostitutes while they were dating and she even alleged he stole her credit cards! — Watch her GO OFF!

It’s safe to say there’s no love lost between exes, Nicki Minaj, 35, and Safaree Samuels, 36. The “Queen” rapper just dropped numerous bombshells about their past together, during a candid interview on August 14. She claims he treated her extremely poorly when they dated for over a decade from about 2002-2014. — Nicki alleges Safaree not only paid for hookers while she “took care of him,” but that he also stole her credit cards. Here’s what she had to say:

“It’s so f–ked up that everybody on this inside of the industry knows that I write my own lyrics, and knows that I put so much weight on women writing, and for one person to do something like this to me, out of shared weakness, and passive aggression, and hatefulness and vindictiveness because you got caught sh–ting on a person that was taking care of you for years and years; because you got caught sh–ting on a person that was taking care of you while you were paying for prostitutes… and stealing their credit cards and doing types of all dumb a– sh-t,” she went off during an interview with Hot 97, as seen above.

While it sounds like Nicki’s reacting to Safaree seemingly saying she doesn’t write her own songs, it’s unknown if he’s recently said that. However, he has in the past. Back in March 2017, Safaree told Wendy Williams, 53, that he wrote “100%” of Nicki’s music while they were together, but was never given written credit or money for his collaborative efforts. Although the pair split in 2014, he’s admitted that he was present for the recording of her 2015 hits, “The Crying Game and “Bed of Lies”; songs that were apparently about their relationship.

HollywoodLife.com’s EXCLUSIVE interview with Safaree in October 2017.

Nicki’s interview comes just a few days after Safaree told a fan online that he’ll always love his ex. “I love that girl from the depth of my soul still..I could never hate her,” he said.

Safaree and Nicki dated for about 12 years before their highly publicized split in 2014. Nicki later admitted that she was “emotionally unstable” after the messy split. And, Safaree’s gone on record to admit that it was their “crazy” fights that ended the relationship.

In 2016, it was reported that Safaree sued Nick for alleged “physical and emotional abuse.” Nicki tweeted at the time that she had been “served with a lawsuit” on May 9th of that year.

In a January 2018 interview, Safaree claimed that he was the one to “walk away,” but said he didn’t make the final decision to end things. He hinted to Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club that he wasn’t the reason they had split, but he was the one to “pack up and leave.”