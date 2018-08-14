Nick Jonas & His Family ‘Going To India To Meet’ Priyanka Chopra’s Family — Getting Married Soon?

After just two months of dating, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are finally introducing their families to each other, according to a new report. Do we hear wedding bells?

When it comes to romance, Nick Jonas, 25, and Priyanka Chopra are moving at lightning fast speed. They started dating in May, reportedly got engaged on July 18 (her 36th birthday), and now they are rumored to be taking the next big step! Nick is reportedly taking the Jonas clan to India where they will meet Priyanka’s family for the first time, according to PEOPLE. “He and his family are going to India to meet her family,” a source said.

Luckily Nick already knows his way around India, having traveled there with Priyanka for her friend’s pre-wedding party on June 28. The trip went so well that the former model (who is currently in her homeland shooting the film The Sky Is Pink) took Nick out to dinner to meet her mother Madhu Chopra. Priyanka later raved about their time in her native India. “We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him. I think he really enjoyed it,” the actress told PEOPLE. “It was really beautiful. He had a great time.”

The families may be meeting for the first time, but Priyanka’s already charmed the Jonas clan. On June 9 Nick took Priyanka to his cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in New Jersey, which was another important step for the couple. Nick and Priyanka have even double dated in London for her July 18 birthday with his brother Joe and his fiancee, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, 21.

If the families are meeting in India, could they be getting together with the couple to plan a wedding ceremony? We hope so! Clearly, if these rumors are true, Priyanka and Nick are proving their engagement was no rush decision and we couldn’t be happier for them!