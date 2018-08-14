Meghan Markle Furious That Dad Has Talked To Press More Than He’s Tried To Reach Her

More royal drama! Meghan Markle reportedly won’t speak to her dad until he stops dishing to the tabloids and tries to contact her in a ‘respectful’ way. Now a pal claims there’s one obvious tactic Thomas Markle hasn’t even tried.

The rift between Meghan Markle, 37, and her estranged father Thomas Markle, 74, has reportedly gotten even worse. Yes, really. The Duchess of Sussex’s dad has been giving multiple interviews to British tabloids complaining that his daughter won’t speak to him. Now a friend is claiming that the former Suits star will talk to her dad if he reaches out to her in the right way. “The only reason Meghan hasn’t spoken to her father yet is because she’s yet to hear from him in a respectful manner,” the source told the Daily Mail in an Aug. 14 article. “Thomas is speaking to the press more than he’s reached out and spoken to his own daughter.”

Meghan’s friend claimed that if Thomas really wanted to speak to his daughter he knows just how to contact her – through her mother, his ex, Doria Ragland, 61. Sadly, it doesn’t look like that’s happening anytime soon, according to the Mail’s source. “Despite Thomas’s claim that he has no way to reach Meghan, he knows that her mother Doria is in touch with her and Thomas knows how to reach Doria,” the person said. “If Thomas truly wanted to speak with Meghan, he could easily have sent a letter to her mother and asked her to pass it along. Unfortunately that wouldn’t sell papers or fit into his fabricated and salacious narrative.”

This claim comes just days after Thomas told The Mail on Sunday that he had a falling out with his future son-in-law Prince Harry, 34, shortly before the May 19 royal wedding. In the interview published on Aug. 12, he said that he hung up on the redhead after Harry allegedly told him off for staging fake photos with an LA paparazzo. Thomas said he told the prince, “Maybe it would be better for you guys if I was dead… then you could pretend to be sad.” He added, “I’m not mad at Harry, I’m not mad at Meghan. I love them. I wish them well. But as for the rest of it, f*** it. I’m done.”

We’ve known for some time that Meghan is devastated by her dad’s behavior and is angry at the tabloids for exploiting him. A friend previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she was particularly upset by a threat Thomas made during an interview with the U.K. tabloid The Sun, when he promised to fly to London and hand deliver a card to her for Aug. 4 birthday. The person said, “She’s sure he was manipulated into saying it for shock value. That’s one of the most horrifying things about these set up interviews her dad is doing. Meghan can clearly see how people are using and manipulating her dad. It makes her so sad.” Unfortunately, it looks like this Markle family feud is not ending anytime soon.