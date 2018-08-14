Lyric McHenry Dead: Pregnant Former Reality Star, 26, Found Lifeless With Cocaine & No Pants On

So tragic! Former reality star Lyric McHenry has been found dead under a Bronx expressway with no pants on and allegedly in possession of cocaine. And she was five months pregnant! We’ve got the details.

This is just so heartbreaking. Lyric McHenry, who starred in the E! reality show EJNYC with Magic Johnson‘s son EJ, has been found dead under a Bronx overpass of a suspected drug overdose. She was 20 weeks pregnant and the 26-year-old’s body was found under the Major Deegan Expressway around 5am EST on Aug. 14. She wasn’t wearing pants, clad only in a pajama top and underwear according to authorities and she reportedly had cocaine in her possession.

Story developing….