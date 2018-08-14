Kim Kardashian Goes Topless & Flashes Butt In Sexy New Pic

Surprise! Kim Kardashian posed topless on Instagram again, and naturally, she looked sexy AF. We have the NSFW pic here!

Another day, another sexy pic on Kim Kardashian‘s Instagram! Nestled deep within Kim’s Instagram stories is an ultra scandalous pic that once again shows off her barely-there Yeezy lingerie — and so much more. Kim’s latest pic from her bedroom is of her lounging in a massive bed on her stomach, flaunting her famous butt in nothing but a grey cotton thong. It’s similar to the Yeezy underwear she’s been rocking constantly on Instagram. But this time, she’s not wearing a matching bra! Or, actually, any bra at all. Scroll down to see her topless pic!

The pic seems like it could be part of a new campaign for her husband, Kanye West’s clothing brand. The only other thing she’s wearing in her photo is a cool pair of Yeezy kicks. The Instagram stories following this pic are of models also wearing Yeezy clothing and shoes. We all know that Kim is Kanye’s muse and goddess. What better way to advertise his fashion line than by putting it on the love of his life?

Kim’s Instagram account — not just her stories — is filled with sultry pics right now. She showed off the hot pink, slinky dress that she wore to little sis Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday, for example. Kim looked like straight fire in that Barbie-gone-bad minidress! Not only did it show off ample cleavage, but revealed some of her toned abs in a cutout underneath the bust. Only Kim could pull an outfit that extra off!

We seriously can’t wait to see what Kim turns up in on Instagram next! You know it’s going to be good. Countdown until Kim shares another sexy lingerie photo in 3, 2, 1!