Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Famous Butt In Skimpy Swimsuit After 33Lb. Weight Loss

Khloe Kardashian is giving the Kar-Jenner derrieres a run for their money! The mom’s apple bottom is especially perky, following her shocking weight loss. See the pics, here.

Ever since Khloe Kardashian, 34, became a mom, butt pictures haven’t been her first priority. We’ve been so focused on her post-baby abs, we almost forgot about her legendary behind! Vacation photos that surfaced on Aug. 14 — taken during her getaway to Mexico after Kylie Jenner’s Aug. 9 birthday party — gave us a friendly reminder though. The GOOD AMERICAN co-founder was pictured strolling on the Cabo San Lucas beach shore and splashing in the surf with little sister Kendall Jenner, 22, and two friends. The thong cut on her nude one-piece swimsuit especially did justice to her butt, which was literally popping! SEE THE SEDUCTIVE SWIMSUIT PICTURES HERE.

Seriously, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been hiding a secret weapon. We know she’s lost 33 pounds since giving birth to True Thompson on April 12, which she announced on her app and website on July 16. Even Khloe said she was shocked. And she probably did a double-take like we did after those swimsuit pictures dropped! So, how does she keep her booty up-to-par with Kar-Jenner standards, even post childbirth? “I’m chalking this up to the combination of breastfeeding and being very active during and after my pregnancy,” Khloe added after her weight loss announcement. Obviously, Khloe’s been “very active” judging from the number of workout videos she posts to Instagram, and the fact that her business relies on selling active wear. Luckily, as we reported on Aug. 9, Khloe revealed what could be giving her behind an extra boost: a low-carb diet.

“I’m currently on a low-carb diet, which means I eat some carbs, but it’s important which ones I consume,” Khloe wrote on her website. Her nutritionist, Dr. Goglia, went on to explain that “single-ingredient starches” like yams and oatmeal should be eaten daily, while other carbohydrates like “whole wheat grain breads” can actually be inflammatory! Noted, doctor. To get a flaming booty, avoid foods that make our intestines go up in flames.

Feeling really determined to replicate Khloe’s paparazzi shots from Cabo San Lucas? We reported Khloe’s meal plan, step-by-step. Check it out.