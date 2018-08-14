Justin Bieber Wears Suit & Wig For Secret Project With Jimmy Fallon & Fans Hope It’s New Music

Justin Bieber and Jimmy Fallon were palling around in New York City’s Central Park on Aug. 14, while working on a secret project together. Is new music about to drop?!

Justin Bieber, 24, gave his fans something other than his forthcoming wedding with Hailey Baldwin, 21, to salivate over on Aug. 14. On Tuesday afternoon, photos surfaced on social media that show Justin and Tonight Show host/pal Jimmy Fallon, 43, wearing suits, crazy wigs, gigantic mustaches, and Aviator sunglasses! The photos didn’t come with an explanation, so fans are essentially clueless — as are we — but thus far, they’ve been speculating about what this secret collaboration could mean! Could it be a Tonight Show skit or could Justin be gearing up to put out new music? We’d be happy with either outcome, to be honest!

Even so, Justin and Jimmy hanging out together is nothing new. The “Sorry” singer is a frequent guest on the comedian’s show and he regularly participates in sketches. But the photos still blew up all over social media with hopes that this is a bigger situation than just a Tonight Show guest appearance. One person tweeted, “So can someone tell me why he’s wearing a suit, holding hair, and why was he at Central Park where Jimmy Fallon was recording his program…is something coming????” Another wrote, “Wow I can’t wait for this music video to drop.” And one Twitter follower gushed, “IIM CRYING OMG OMG!” The lucky fans who stumbled upon this epic team-up in New York were treated to photos with Justin, as he graciously hung out after the shoot.

So can someone tell me why he’s wearing a suit, holding hair, and why was he at Central Park where jimmy Fallon was recording his program…is something coming???? @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/nq8eQAZqbr — Justin x Camila 🌹 (@JB_Cabello) August 14, 2018

Justin yucking it up with Jimmy is just one part of what’s been a fantastic summer for the Biebs. He and fiancée Hailey have been photographed all over NYC lately, displaying all sorts of PDA. He’s beaten the heat by getting a super cute hair cut and now it appears he might have something new to share with fans. Whether it’s new music or not, Beliebers can be happy knowing that Justin is living his best life.