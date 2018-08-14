Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Want Pre-Marital Counseling: They Want A ‘Never Ending’ Marriage

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been engaged for over a month now and they’re doing their best to prepare for a happy and healthy marriage by planning to take part in counseling sessions.

Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, are taking their upcoming nuptials very seriously! The couple has decided to go through with pre-marital counseling so it helps to ensure that they have a happy and healthy marriage with the least amount of chances for complications in the future. “Justin and Hailey take marriage very seriously, and intend to do it only once in their lives, so they have no intention of rushing into it,” a source close to Justin EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They both want to attend pre-marriage counseling to make sure they are prepared for all emotional difficulties, and to learn the right relationship skills to see them through any tough times they may encounter in the future as a married couple.”

The time the lovebirds are taking to prepare for their big commitment reflects how important it is to them. Justin and Hailey realize the real meaning of marriage and are excited for a beautiful wedding day. “Even though they don’t want a big splashy wedding, they do want their day to be really special, so they want to take their time planning it to ensure everything is perfect,” the source continued. “Justin and Hailey’s approach to getting marriage is actually really adult—they’re going into this with their eyes wide open, as well as their hearts, and they are doing everything in their power to make sure it’s going to be a happy, healthy and never ending marriage.”

Although there’s been no official confirmation on a wedding date for Justin and Hailey, there’s been some reports that the “Let Me Love You” singer would really like it to be around his 25th birthday in March. It will be exciting to see what day they ultimately decide to go with and with all their preparations, it’s sure to be a lovely day!