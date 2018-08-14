‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans’ Mom Barbara Fears David Eason May Kill Her — ‘It Scares Me’

Barbara Evans admits she’s ‘scared’ David Eason may kill her daughter Jenelle. The concerned mother even admitted she’s worried for her own life. She dropped this major bombshell and more on the ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion!

Barbara Evans confessed she believes her daughter Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason may kill her one day. Her admission about Eason and his apparent aggression came during part one of the Teen Mom 2 reunion on Monday, August 13. When host Dr. Drew Pinsky acknowledged that Jenelle has had “kind of a rough run lately,” he asked Barbara if she felt like Jenelle was okay. “No, I don’t feel Jenelle is OK,” Barbara said, blurting out, “David’s going to hurt her.”

“I’m just so so so worried,” Barbara continued. She also expressed concern that David could act violently toward her daughter because of his aggression and passion for guns. “I’m going to be the first one shot cause I live closest,” Barbara said. “It scares me. He could come over and kill me any time.”

While Barbara was more candid than ever at the reunion, Jenelle, on the other hand, was a no-show. Barbara didn’t refrain from talking about her estranged relationship with her daughter and David. Barbara even speculated that the real reason Jenelle didn’t show up to the reunion was because David wouldn’t let her be alone.

Barbara’s bombshell confessions came after her daughter’s most recent road rage incident, which occurred in April. Jenelle allegedly pulled a gun on another driver while her son, Jace, 8, was in the car. Her ex-boyfriend, Nathan Griffith, has since filed for full custody of their four-year-old son, Kaiser, citing claims of abuse. In his court filing, Nathan claimed David was “violent” and is “a danger” to his child.

Part two of the Teen Mom 2 reunion airs on MTV Tuesday, August 20, at 9 PM ET.