Jenelle Evans Becoming More ‘Isolated’ Since Marrying David Eason: His ‘Temper’ Has Friends Worried

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Jenelle Evans has been keeping to herself since her marriage to David Eason and her family and friends are worried that he’s negatively influencing her.

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, 26, seems to be spending more and more time away from family and friends ever since she married David Eason, 30, and it’s causing a lot of concerns about her well being. “Jenelle won’t have a single word said against David, if somebody even tries to raise any concerns about his behavior then she will cut them off, period,” a Teen Mom insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s one thing to be protective of your husband, but Jenelle takes it to a whole other level, and she constantly excuses his behavior, even when it’s just downright bad. She is definitely becoming more isolated since marrying David, she’s got this ‘us against them’ mentality, and in her eyes David can do no wrong.”

Although Jenelle seems to adore David, those close to her, including her mother, Barbara Evans, don’t feel the same. “There’s really not many of Jenelle’s friends who like David, there’s just something off about him, and he does seem to be pretty controlling,” the insider continued. “Barbara’s definitely right to be concerned about him, and she’s not the only person close to Jenelle who’s worried—David has an explosive temper, which he’s shown on many occasions recently, and everyone’s worried for Jenelle’s safety if she becomes the target of his anger for some reason.”

The concern for Jenelle may have some relevance considering the mom-of-three has recently been in the headlines for a dangerous situation. During a road rage incident, Jenelle took out a gun and pulled it on a man when her son, Kaiser’s eight-year-old half-brother Jace Eason was in the car. Luckily everyone was fine but Kaiser’s father Nathan Griffith has publicly expressed his concern about his son since the scary situation happened.