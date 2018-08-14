Younes Bendjima Shaded At Gym By Jax Taylor After Kourtney Kardashian Dumps Him: ‘He’s Slumming It’

The shade is real! ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Jax Taylor ripped on Younes Bendjima HARD when he spotted him ‘slumming it’ at a gym for us regular people. See his shady post here!

He’s not messing around. Jax Taylor from Vanderpump Rules ran into Calabasas’ favorite ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, while getting in a workout at the Crunch gym in Los Angeles at Sunset Plaza. Jax snuck a sly mirror selfie in the weight room with Younes in the background, not paying attention. Dude’s sitting on a bench, checking his phone, with a bottle of Smart Water at his feet. Jax hilariously captioned the pic: “When Kourtney Kardashian dumps you and you have to slum it like the rest of us at a normal gym. No more Fiji diamond water either. Got to drink that Smart Water now.”

Ugh, that cuts deep… even if it’s hilarious! Younes probably won’t see the humor in it, though, if he catches wind of this post. Kourtney reportedly dumped him right after they got back from their whirlwind Italy vacation because he allegedly cheated on her. However, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, Younes says that isn’t true. “Younes is denying he ever cheated on Kourtney. He swears he has only been loyal to her since the moment they first met and has done nothing wrong,” the source, who is close to the model, said.

Younes also still loves Kourtney deeply, according to the source. “He has been apologizing, trying to explain any misunderstandings and begging Kourtney for a second chance,” they added. Sorry, dude; Kourtney doesn’t seem interested. Cue Scott Disick swooping in! Scott not only attended Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday party, but was glued to Kourtney’s side the whole night! While he’s still dating Sofia Richie, it’s no secret that he loved Kourt to pieces. Bummer that he blew that by cheating on her, too.

Now to wait and see if Younes responds to Jax’s post! Or, you know what would be better? If Kourtney finds out about it! Fingers crossed.