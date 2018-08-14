Javi Marroquin Thinks It’s ‘Sad’ That Kailyn Lowry Keeps Dissing Him: She’s Desperate For ‘Attention’

Javi Marroquin is reacting to Kailyn Lowry’s diss on Twitter, and he is having NONE of her drama!

After Teen Mom‘s Kailyn Lowry called out her ex Javi Marroquin, 25, on Twitter yesterday, HollywoodLife.com got the exclusive on Javi’s reaction, and just like you probably guessed, he isn’t pleased! “Javi thinks it’s just sad that Kailyn has this constant need to seek attention, and he really doesn’t want to be part of her games anymore,” an insider close to Javi told us of his response. “Javi is super happy with Lauren [Comeau], their relationship is really happy and stable, and they’re building a great future together.” The source added, “Javi just wants Kailyn to stop dragging him into her drama, he’s moved on, and he wishes Kailyn would do the same. Javi doesn’t wish any ill will towards Kailyn, she’s the mother of his son, but he really wants as little to do with her as possible.” This comes just a day after Kailyn clapped back on Twitter to a fan who wrote that her ex-husband seemed like “a good stable guy” years ago. The mother of two chimed in to say she “respectfully disagreed,” but she didn’t stop there! “When I met Javi he lied to me and told me he didn’t know who i was,” Kailyn tweeted. “Creeped his twitter and sure as sh*t he had tweeted me a week prior. That was after he got picked to do True Life and the girl refused.”

Another fan asked if Kailyn why she married him, since she knew all of this. “I was young and ignored red flags apparently. What most would call desperate. [three Face With Tears Of Joy emojis],” she responded. Ouch. In a now-deleted tweet, Javi responded, “Stop tweeting about me. Move on, please. Like, we’re grown now … That’s for the birds.” After he deleted his clap back, he then went back to Twitter to explain himself. “I’m enjoying my life as privately as I can. I don’t need to be looking for validation from social media,” he wrote. Javi is expecting a child with his girlfriend Lauren, and the two just moved into a new home together in Delaware. Lauren is due to give birth to a boy in December.