Iggy Azalea has been heating up the gram this summer with her sizzling selfies! From bikini pics, to lingerie photos, the rapper is on a roll with sultry snaps! — See all of her sexiest selfies!

Say what you’d like, but Iggy Azalea, 28, knows how to serve up a sexy selfie! The rapper has been dropping sexy snaps on Instagram all summer, and she’s never looked better. Whether she’s yachting with friends, posing for different photoshoots, or just lounging by the pool, the blonde hit-maker can make any setting and outfit look sexy. — Check out all of her sexiest selfies in our attached gallery!

The “Kream” rapper most recently posed in a cleavage-baring, maroon bodysuit in three super sultry snaps on IG. She even debuted a brand new shorter do’, with her hair chopped off close to her jawline. Another talent Iggy has that many people find quite difficult to master is the art of angles when snapping a good selfie. For example, the photo we’ve conveniently placed below is some of Iggy’s best angle work. In the snap, which captures her curves perfectly, the rapper’s seductively looking down at the camera. — This snap is the ultimate selfie! When it comes to posing, finding the best lighting and angles, Iggy’s got it locked down!

Instagram isn’t the only thing Iggy’s been busy with. She recently teased her new EP, Survive the Summer — her first slew of new music in four years. The multi-platinum selling, Grammy nominated artist, posted three completely nude photos on August 3 to promote her new project. She strategically covered her private parts with a large, neon green Prada bag, which matched her neon green heels.

Iggy Azalea poses in an orange bikini on July 30, 2018.

Be sure to check out Iggy’s hottest selfies in our attached gallery! — And, don’t forget to keep up with the selfie stunner, as she just admitted she’s in a relationship with Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, 26. Nonetheless, after she confessed they were dating, Iggy took to Twitter to declare she’s “single.” — She certainly knows how to keep us guessing!