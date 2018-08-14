Girl Scouts Announced a New Cookie & Everyone Is Flipping For The Salty New Concoction

This is the best. news. ever! Forget all your worries and pains because the Girl Scouts are here with a brand new cookie – and it sounds absolutely scrumptious.

California is burning – again. The East Coast is underwater – again. Donald Trump won’t stop tweeting. Shadowhunters is ending. Everywhere anyone looks, there’s misery and strife. But, don’t give up because there’s a reason to go on: the Girl Scouts have a new cookie. For the first time in two years, the Girl Scouts (who really do more than sell cookies, we should add) are rolling out a brand new treat. Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies will be available for the 2019 cookie-selling season, per a press release. In addition to including “rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt,” the cookie will be gluten-free. Everyone can snack together in harmony!

The Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie will join Thin Mints, Caramel deLites/Samoas and Trefoils/shortbread cookies for the season (which changes, depending on the region.) The Toffee-tastic, a gluten-free treat introduced in 2015, will also be available, which is great news. Though it’s a relative rookie cookie, the “rich, buttery cookie with sweet, crunchy, golden toffee bits” is not to be passed by. As the press release said, not all varieties will be available in every market, so “contact your local council to inquire about the cookies they will offer this season.”

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program plays a powerful role in developing financially savvy girl leaders,” said GSUSA CEO Sylvia Acevedo said in the release. “Girl entrepreneurs learn valuable interpersonal and business skills via the cookie program that help them become successful in their future careers, no matter what path they choose. My experience selling Girl Scout Cookies taught me to be creative, enterprising, and persistent, and helped me build self-confidence and resilience.”

“When you buy Girl Scout Cookies you are not only helping girls become business trailblazers, you’re also helping them power their Girl Scout adventures and ensuring they have access to the cutting-edge leadership experiences and opportunities that only Girl Scouts can offer.”

In addition to the new cookies, the GSUSA rolled out 30 new badges in July. The new badges include cybersecurity, environmental advocacy, mechanical engineering, robotics, computer science and space exploration. Space exploration – the Girl Scouts are going into space! With 1.8 million girls currently learning these skills, one thing is quite obvious: the future is female.